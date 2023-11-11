FOOTBALL: Scots Crush Hoover, Move On To CIF Title Game

CALEXICO — The Vincent Memorial Catholic High football team scored 33 points in the second half to blow open a close game and defeat Hoover High of San Diego, 47-21, in a CIF-San Diego Section Division V semifinal game at Ward Field on the Calexico High campus on Friday, Nov. 10.

The victory puts the Scots in the Division V championship game set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Escondido High School. Top-seeded Vincent Memorial will take on second-seeded Sweetwater High of National City for the title.

Sweetwater defeated El Cajon Valley High, 38-15, in the other semifinal contest on Friday in National City.

Vincent Memorial returns to the Division V championship for the first time since 2017 when the Scots defeated Crawford High of San Diego, 45-3, to claim the title. That was a magical Scots’ team that advanced to the Division 6-A State Championship game, eventually losing to Galileo High of San Francisco, 38-20.

Vincent Memorial Catholic senior receiver Miguel Ruiz scores one of his two fourth-quarter touchdowns against Hoover High of San Diego at Ward Field in Calexico on Friday, Nov. 10. The Scots beat the Cardinals 47-21 to advance to the CIF-San Diego Section Division V championship game. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CARLOS CISNEROS

Against Hoover on Friday, it was four touchdowns in a little more than six minutes of game time that sealed the win for the Scots.

After the Cardinals took their first lead of the game at 21-20 with 4:48 left in the third quarter, the Scots’ offense came alive. Vincent Memorial regained the lead on a 3-yard touchdown run from junior Joel Cervantes to go up 26-21 with 27 seconds left in the third quarter.

Less than two minutes into the fourth quarter the Scots increased their lead to 33-21 on a 37-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jacobo Elias to senior receiver Miguel Ruiz, who went over the defensive back to win the 50-50 ball and cruise into the end zone with 10:28 left in the game.

Hoover then fumbled the ensuing kickoff with junior Emilio Fimbres recovering at the Cardinals’ 33-yard line.

Three minutes later the Scots were in the end zone again, this time on another 3-yard run from Cervantes that put Vincent Memorial up 40-21 with 7:19 left.

Hoover fumbled again on its next possession thanks to a big hit on the quarterback from Scots’ junior Manuel Montano who forced the fumble, while teammate Jose Martinez recovered the loose ball at the Cardinals’ 45-yard line.

The Vincent Memorial Catholic High offense gets ready to run a play against Hoover High of San Diego in the Scots’ 47-21 CIF-San Diego Section Division V semifinal game at Ward Field in Calexico on Friday, Nov. 10. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CARLOS CISNEROS

It only took two plays for Vincent Memorial to find the end zone, this time thanks to a 43-yard bomb from Elias to Ruiz to make the final 47-21.

The Scots (9-3 overall) have won three in a row and eight of their last nine games heading into Friday’s section championship.

Sweetwater (6-6 overall) has also won three in a row and six of its last eight games heading into Friday’s matchup. The Red Devils struggled to open the season, dropping their first four games by a combined score of 134-43.

The winner of Friday’s section title game will advance to the CIF-Southern California playoffs.

Friday’s Other Games

Holtville, 49 (Home)

Maranatha, 0

Central Union, 22

La Jolla, 28 (Home)

Imperial, 21

Fallbrook, 27 (Home)