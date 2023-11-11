FOOTBALL: Vikings Headed to CIF Title Game

HOLTVILLE — For the first time in 10 years, the Holtville High football team is back in a CIF-San Diego Section championship game after beating Maranatha Christian High, 49-0, in a Division V-AA semifinal game at Birger Field here on Friday, Nov. 10.

Holtville (8-2 overall) will face Army-Navy Academy of Carlsbad at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Escondido High for the first-ever Division V-AA title. Army-Navy (7-3 overall) defeated Tri-City Christian High of Vista, 50-0, in the other semifinal matchup on Friday.

The Vikings were last in a section championship game in 2013 when they defeated Crawford High for a Division V title. Division V-AA is new to the San Diego Section this year with Division V now being divided by school enrollment and smaller schools falling into Division V-AA.

“This is a goal we set for ourselves back when the season began,” said Jason Turner, the Vikings’ seventh-year head coach. “We wanted to keep building and getting better each week and have a chance to play for the championship.”

Holtville High junior running back Hector Sanchez tries to shake free from two Maranatha Christian tacklers during the Vikings’ 49-0 victory over the Eagles in the CIF-San Diego Section Division V-AA semifinals at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday, Nov. 10. | PHOTO COURTESY OF VALERIE MENDOZA

Holtville wasted no time in establishing its dominance over Maranatha Christian, forcing a quick three-and-out on the Eagles’ opening possession and then going on a six-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 27-yard touchdown run from sophomore Enrique Armas. The Vikings converted the two-point conversion and jumped up 8-0 with 9:03 left in the opening quarter.

The Vikings’ defense forced the Eagles into another quick three-and-out on the next possession to get the ball quickly back to their offense.

“We wanted to set the tone early in the game and our defense came up big in those opening possessions,” Turner said. “They got off the field quickly and our offense was able to convert and get us the early lead.”

Holtville’s second possession saw them march 54 yards in 13 plays and finish with a 28-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Alonso Cuevas to sophomore receiver Alan Carrillo. Senior Bryan Padilla booted the extra point and the Vikings were up 15-0 with 2:14 left in the opening period.

The Cuevas-to-Carrillo connection stayed hot into the second quarter as the two hooked up for two more touchdowns to extend the lead to 29-0 at the half. The first score of the quarter was an 11-yard pass with 6:44 to go before half and the second was an 18-yard scoring strike with 31 seconds left in the quarter.

“We work on those routes every day before and after practice. We stay after practice and we put in a lot of extra work to get that timing down,” said the 16-year-old Carrillo. “We ran the ball really well tonight and when we do that it opens up the passes.”

Holtville High sophomore quarterback Alonso Cuevas (4) tries to run around the end during the Vikings’ CIF-San Diego Section Division V-AA semifinal game against Maranatha Christian High of San Diego at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday, Nov. 10. | PHOTO COURTESY OF VALERIE MENDOZA

The Vikings’ rushing attack was dominant as they ran 55 times for 345 yards against Maranatha Christian. Leading the charge was senior Griffin Garcia who carried the ball 21 times for 151 yards and a touchdown.

Garcia carried the ball four times on a seven-play, 45-yard drive in the third quarter that ended with his 4-yard touchdown run to put Holtville up 36-0 with 6:39 left in the third.

Cuevas added a 6-yard rushing touchdown late in the third quarter and sophomore Aiden Avila scored on a 10-yard run late in the fourth quarter to finish the scoring.

Holtville’s defense, along with several miscues by the Eagles, kept the Maranatha Christian offense at bay. The Eagles finished with just 9 total yards of offense and had a negative-68 yards rushing after errant snaps cost them field position numerous times.

The final play of the game was fittingly an interception thrown by Maranatha Christian that was picked off by Vikings’ senior linebacker Fermin Velarde.

“Our defense puts a lot of pressure on the opposing quarterback to make quick decisions,” Turner said. “We were able to force a lot of mistakes and take advantage of those mistakes to put points on the board.”

Friday’s Other Games

Vincent Memorial Catholic, 47 (Home)

Hoover, 21

Central Union, 22

La Jolla, 28 (Home)

Imperial, 21

Fallbrook, 27 (Home)