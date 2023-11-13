New Brawley Coffeehouse, Honey Buzz, Offers Subscription

BRAWLEY — Honey Buzz, Brawley’s newest coffeehouse dedicated to community enhancement, has announced the launch of its weekly coffee subscription program, the “Buzz Passport,” according to a press release from the company.

Honey Buzz located at 141 S. Sixth St. opened its doors on Saturday, Nov. 11, and its “Buzz Passport” offers patrons the unique privilege of enjoying one coffee drink of their choice each weekday, Monday through Friday, according to the release.

“We believe in more than just serving great coffee; we’re committed to adding genuine value to the lives of our community members,” Mirella Rodriguez, a spokesperson for Honey Buzz, said in the press release. “The Buzz Passport is designed with the people of Brawley in mind, offering a convenient and affordable way to make each workday a little sweeter.”

With options ranging from cappuccinos, lattes, espressos and buzz’s (blended drinks), the Buzz Passport ensures that every coffee enthusiast finds their perfect brew. The subscription price is $19.08 per week, a symbolic nod to Brawley’s incorporation year. This pricing not only reflects Honey Buzz’s deep connection to the community but also honors and celebrates the town’s rich heritage.

“Honey Buzz is more than just a coffeehouse; it’s a haven for our vibrant community. The Buzz Passport aims to enrich daily routines with the finest coffee and the warmth of local connection,” Rodriguez said. “We invite everyone to join us at Honey Buzz, where we’re not just brewing coffee; we’re brewing camaraderie, one cup at a time.”For more information about Honey Buzz and the Buzz Passport subscription, visit www.honeybuzz.app or drop by the coffeehouse.