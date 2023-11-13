Rodeo Recalls Cattle Call’s Roots in Cattle Industry

2023 Cattle Call Rodeo | KENNY ROBERTSON PHOTO

“Grandpa” Morales (left, rear) of Brawley and his family continues a family tradition of attending the Cattle Call Rodeo on Sunday, Nov. 12. Morales said he’s been going to the rodeo for 40 years. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

BRAWLEY — Cattle Call Week is a time to celebrate Brawley and the Imperial Valley’s rich history in the cattle industry — one that is still thriving today — and to come together to celebrate the traditions tied to the industry: the rodeo.

Locals and visitors alike descended on Cattle Call Park and the arena to do that Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12 to enjoy the music, food and a season- opening rodeo for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association featuring pro riders from all over the country.

“It’s a family thing. We have been doing it for 40 years. We love the rodeo. It started with our kids and my wife used to make our matching shirts, and now we buy our grandchildren their matching shirts,” said “Grandpa” Morales of Brawley. “Our little grandson did the mutton-busting today. We have so much fun.”

The Cattle Call Rodeo has been a Brawley tradition since 1957. The Brawley Chamber of Commerce hosted the first rodeo in celebration of the cattle industry. Brawley’s first official city celebration started on Brawley’s football field before the Cattle Call Arena was constructed.

While the rodeo may be a tradition for local families, a number of out-of-towners make the trip to take part in the thrilling sporting event each year. Additionally, the rodeo brings in tourists from all over the country who come to experience the unique atmosphere and culture of the event.

A local female rider has a big smile on her face as she waves to the crowd during the Cattle Call Rodeo over the weekend in Brawley on Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12. | KENNY ROBERTSON PHOTO

Ryan and Michelle Ford of Brawley have been coming to the Cattle Call Rodeo for the last 20-plus years, and this year was especially exciting for them. They brought their 1-year-old son, Maverick, who with his cowboy hat was at his first rodeo; they couldn’t wait to share the excitement with him. They were eager to show him the ropes and show him the time of his life.

One-year-old Maverick Ford of Brawley was attending his first Cattle Call Rodeo on Sunday, Nov. 12 with his parents, Ryan and Michelle Ford. They were eager to show him the ropes and show him the time of his life. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“The wild horse race is my favorite part of the rodeo,” Ryan said. His wife, Michelle, said, “I like the bull riding, it is my favorite, and it’s exciting!”

Sunday’s event started with the wild horse race, which is explosive and exciting, where teams of three cowboys get two minutes to try to set a saddle on one of these bucking broncs. Once the horses are let out of its chute, you have a shankman, a mugger, and a rider, all trying to get control of this large beast all the while its dragging and busting up its contestants. One could hear the laughs and gasps from the crowds as the cowboys were being cheered on. It was an exhilarating experience that no one would soon forget.

Another crowd favorite at the rodeo was the mutton busting. This event involves children riding on sheep and trying to stay on for as long as possible while the sheep tries to buck them off. The children were cheered on by the excited crowd. It was an exciting and entertaining event for both the participants and the viewers.

The showstopper was the bull riding. The big, powerful, muscular beasts were giving the riders all kinds of attitude. The cowboys showed great courage and skill as they tried to give the bulls their best eight seconds by hanging on and waiting to hear that horn that marked their ride was over. It was a thrilling site that left the audience mesmerized.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a rodeo without the clowns, who brought a much-needed dose of levity to the event. From their brightly colored costumes to their daring stunts, clowns add a unique flavor to the rodeo that never fails to entertain the audience.