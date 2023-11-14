New $49.7M El Centro Police HQ 30 Years in the Making

EL CENTRO — A project that has been discussed in some form for the last 30 years, the city of El Centro took yet another significant step toward making its commitment to public safety known with the groundbreaking of what will be a state-of-the-art police facility.

To be built with $49.7 million in voter-approved Measure P half-cent sales tax funds, the new El Centro Police Department headquarters will replace the existing facility that has been around since the 1950s. The new facility will be built at 150 N. 11th St. — the same location as the previous police headquarters.

El Centro Mayor Cardenas-Singh (at the podium) speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new El Centro police station on Monday morning, Nov. 13 while Mayor Pro Tem Sylvia Marroquin (from left), City Council member Sonia Carter and City Council member Tomas Oliva stand by her side. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Numerous dignitaries from around the Imperial Valley joined El Centro city officials in celebrating the groundbreaking on Monday morning, Nov. 13 at the site.

“The community asked that it be built in the exact location it is right now. The area is the heart of El Centro and therefore that is why this location was chosen,” El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh said during the ceremony. “That is why when we talk about growth for our city, that all of us are included in the decision-making process.

“Significant improvements have been made in the El Centro area and our police force deserves credit. This is an example of the quality of work that is provided here in the city of El Centro to ensure our community is safe,” Cardenas-Singh added. “No one deserves the police station more than our police force and our city.”

The new facility will encompass two buildings totaling 44,477 square feet.

The main building will be two stories with 32,671 square feet and will include a public lobby, a community meeting/multi-purpose space, offices for administration, investigations and records. The main building will also include an area for patrol-related functions, including lockers, a fitness area and an area for writing reports.

The second building is a support building of 11,806 square feet. The ground floor of this new area will house property and evidence, the K-9 unit, the fingerprint laboratory, and various police support and storage functions. The upper floor is proposed to house an indoor police firearms range depending on the overall cost of the project.

El Centro city officials with the Police Department, elected officials, including the mayor, staff and others take part in the ceremonial turning of sand during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new El Centro police station on Monday morning, Nov. 13, which will be on the same site as the current station at 150 N. 11th St. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“It’s a great accomplishment for current employees, and future employees should be able to come into a state-of-the-art facility where they can receive the best training and have the best working conditions in the Valley,” El Centro Police Chief Robert Sawyer said during the groundbreaking ceremony. “That’s something that our architecture strives for, that our council will strive to make happen, it is something I am pleased to be a part of.”

The funding mechanism for the new police station is the same as the city’s new Public Library — Measure P, a bond measure approved by voters in November 2016 as a way to raise additional funds for the city. Proposed as a half-cent sales tax that would generate money for capital improvement projects as well as public safety projects, funds were to be specifically dedicated to the construction of a new police facility.

“The public was supportive enough to pass Measure P, which provided the funding to be able to move forward with the Public Library and now with the police station. I’m excited for the police station because this has been my home for all my adult life,” Chief Sawyer said.

A rendering of the new El Centro Police Department station stands on an easel while a ECPD pickup is parked in the background at the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday morning, Nov. 13. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“I have served with the city of El Centro for a number of years, but really what this means to me is it allows us to have that bridge with the public, because currently we don’t have facilities to invite the public in to have public meetings and to be able to run our citizens academy properly,” Sawyer added. “I’m a big believer that we need to have the public being part of the Police Department, so they have an understanding of what we do just like we learn from them.”

Mayor Cardenas-Singh along with the remainder of the El Centro City Council and City Manager Cedric Ceseña were joined at the groundbreaking by other local dignitaries such as California Highway Patrol Capt. Brandon Shipwash, Superior Court Judge Christopher Plourd, Imperial Irrigation District Directors Alex Cardenas and JB Hamby, U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector Chief Gregory Bovino, along with former El Centro Police Department employees, including retired Chief of Police Eddie Madueño, among others, all there to celebrate El Centro’s good fortune.

The new police headquarters are scheduled to be completed in the first part of 2026. Construction will be done by Barnhart-Reese Construction Inc. of San Diego. Construction management will be led by Balfour Beatty, a regional company. Technical adviser is MWL Inc. of Phoenix and design is by Arrington Watkins architects of Phoenix.