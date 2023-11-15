Calexico Unified’s Measure Q Projects Are ‘Landmark Moment’

CALEXICO — A number of projects at the Calexico Unified School District postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking ceremony in a “landmark moment” for Bulldogs past, present, and future, according to district officials.

New additions to Calexico High School funded by the voter-approved Measure V were shown off while new additions-to-be funded by Measure Q that centered around $65.4 million of “collective investment” of new construction to include a multipurpose room and food service building, administration and student services building, and two state-of the-art STEM buildings was acknowledged.

School board members, district staff, students and community members gathered at Calexico High School on Tuesday morning, Nov. 14 to mark the occasion and hear from those who will guide the projects and those in the community who have seen through the bond process.

“(This) will transform the school and education experiences of our students, facilities, and staff,” Calexico Unified School District Superintendent Arturo Jimenez said in front of those assembled for the ceremony. He acknowledged the contributions of a long list of people — everyone from bus drivers and custodians, to trades workers and information technology staff — as well as those who voted in favor of school bond Measure V in 2016 and the more recent Measure Q in 2020.

Calexico High School Principal John Moreno, introduced as “the voice of Calexico,” shares his perspective of progress having researched and witnessed the long history of a school, its tight-knit community, and those who have contributed to a shared future in the making during groundbreaking ceremonies for Measure Q building projects on Tuesday, Nov. 14. | SARINA E. GUERRA PHOTO

“You must know that these buildings represent tens of thousands of current and future Calexico students, their families, and school staff for many decades to come,” Jimenez said. “In public education there is nothing more important to us than our students and the people who give so much of themselves for their success.”

Behind the platform set up for the Tuesday morning event was an empty dirt space where the cafeteria and multipurpose room will stand once complete, tentatively in 2025 along with the other buildings, according to school officials.

Inside the MPR will be a presentation platform, accessible restrooms, a student store, ample seating, drinking fountains, and more, while the food service building boasts a student snack bar, hot meal food line, and state-of-the-art full-service kitchen.

At another site nearby, the proposed two-story administration and student services building is set to include a reception area, various offices, a teacher workroom and conference room, as well as psychology, counseling, and speech offices.

The two highly anticipated STEM buildings are expected to thrust Calexico High School students “all the way into the future,” said Superintendent Jimenez in an interview. The buildings will encompass several robotics classrooms and labs, wet labs, lecture and biology classrooms, a staff break room, and plenty of “support spaces,” according to a media advisory released by the district.

An overview of the construction site as seen from the second story of the newly erected English Language Arts building at Calexico High School. In its place will be a cafeteria and multipurpose room funded by Measure Q. A groundbreaking ceremony at the site took place on Tuesday morning, Nov. 14. | SARINA E. GUERRA PHOTO

“We’re very happy that the community believed in us and allowed the measure to pass,” Calexico Unified board President Enrique Alvarado said.

Board members and various speakers — most of them CHS alumnus themselves — assumed the stage to remark on the momentous occasion following a performance by the marching band, cheer squad and drill team.

Coffee, aguas frescas and various finger foods were prepared and disturbed by members of the high school’s award-winning culinary program.

“We’re building more than facilities,” said Guillermo Hernandez, local representative for Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, and a former Calexco High School Bulldog. “We’re building dreams and aspirations. The new classrooms that enhance learning environments are a testament to our belief in the power of education and the potential of every student who walks through these halls.”

In November 2020, voters approved Measure Q, a $47 million school bond measure. The California Department of Education approved the use of the funding to complete a range of modernization projects including a 16-classroom building and playground improvements at all elementary schools, according to an advisory. Additionally, funding has also allowed for the facilitation of evening and outdoor activities for students and access to free internet.

“Voters in Calexico have consistently supported school construction,” Calexico High Principal and “the voice of Calexico” himself, John Moreno said. “Just about every time a bond issue went before the voters, it passed and buildings went up and these last two measures are no exception.”

The Calexico High School drumline performed cadences and crowd favorites in celebration of the groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting ceremonies held on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 14. | SARINA E. GUERRA PHOTO

Considering complications with and some alleging misuse of funds of the preceding bond, Measure V, Jimenez ensured that the team has “monitored every penny spent.” He spoke of weekly meetings with the construction team, the provision of public board updates, and open meetings in order to increase transparency with taxpayers and parents of students. Although he did mention some concern over the added cost produced by inflation, he said that “up until now, I can say very proudly that we are on time, we are on schedule, and we’re within budget.”

Fernando Nuñez, chef and coordinator of the Calexico High culinary arts program, said that his building was one of the first to be built with the initial round of funding, and he agreed that that process was “complicated.” He said that funding for the building now open for touring on Tuesday was provided by multiple sources, including Measure Q and local organizations such as Imperial Irrigation District and a state Career Technical Education Incentive Grant. Building went ahead in 2018, he said, although the planning stage extended even further back.

Getting to the point of new construction hasn’t been easy, and Superintendent Jimenez recognized the Measure Q Citizens Oversight Committee for “the countless hours that they have volunteered of their own time” in pursuit of progress to ensure transparency in spending.

“In the words of the famous African proverb, it takes a village to raise a child. We are grateful to all of you for being members of our village,” Jimenez said.

Elected president of both Measure V and Measure Q Citizens Oversight Committees, Daniel Romero also spoke from the familiar perspective of an alumni and parent.

“As a former student that was part of the system here, to give something back to the community tells us that what the school produces is what we are to ourselves,” Romero said following the ceremonies.