PMHD Defiant in Face of Criticism Over LAFCO Expansion

BRAWLEY — Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District is not backing down from efforts to expand its district’s boundaries in spite of the sharp criticism it’s receiving from Assembly Bill 918 author Assembly member Eduardo Garcia and the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District.

At issue for Garcia and Heffernan is Pioneers undertaking “duplicative” and “wasteful” actions in working through the Imperial Local Agency Formation Commission to establish an Imperial Valley-wide healthcare district, something that is already accomplished under AB 918, which was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 8.

Pioneers started the expansion process under LAFCO in January, a month before Garcia introduced his legislation into the Assembly. Now, a crucial vote is scheduled on Pioneers’ expansion application with LAFCO on Thursday morning, Nov. 16, the likely impetus for Garcia’s rebuke released to the media on Tuesday evening, Nov. 14.

Long-time Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District Director Linda Rubin wasn’t having any of what Garcia was selling when contacted Tuesday. Just like the missive from the Heffernan board several days earlier, neither she nor the board have been receptive to the calls for PMHD to fall in line.

Linda Rubin, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District director

“Of course we are going to continue with the expansion of PMH. It was the Honorable Assemblyman Garcia’s original idea with AB 918 to expand PMH, and now after the passage of 918, the constituents of PMH district are up in arms when they realize that the property of Pioneers would be taken away by the stroke of the governor’s pen,” said Rubin, referring to the fact that assets of the both Pioneers and Heffernan now become “community” property of the greater Imperial Valley Healthcare District.

“I would also remind Assembly member Garcia that we asked to have community forums, and he also never consented to address the board at their scheduled meetings when invited,” she added.

Whether AB 918 or Pioneers’ process through LAFCO, the intent is to create a Valley-wide healthcare district to ensure the survival of the hospitals in Imperial County, which late last year became clear was necessary when El Centro Regional Medical Center closed areas of its facility and revealed its was tens of millions of dollars in debt.

On Thursday, Pioneers’ application for expansion, which has faced an environmental lawsuit from the city of El Centro, will go before the LAFCO board. The board is to consider several elements, including whether to approve the expansion of the district’s boundaries, whether to accept a negative declaration of environmental impacts on the expansion and whether to adopt a fiscal impact study to determine a county-wide tax to fund healthcare efforts. The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in El Centro City Council chambers, 1275 Main St.

The war of words — or letters, to be more accurate — leading up the LAFCO public hearing began last week when Heffernan, identifying as the Imperial Valley Healthcare District, issued a two-paragraph statement to the media calling on the Pioneers to pull its application.

Heffernan upped the ante with a formal letter approved by its Board of Trustees and signed by Heffernan board President Rodolfo Valdez on Wednesday, Nov. 8 and sent out to Pioneers on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Of course, Pioneers responded in kind with its own official response from board President Katy Santillan dated Tuesday, Nov. 14, basically reiterating Director Rubin’s words.

Assembly member Eduardo Garcia speaks about his Assembly Bill 918, a proposal to create one united health care district in Imperial County, during a press conference in El Centro on July 28. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ASSEMBLY MEMBER EDUARDO GARCIA’S OFFICE

Then, Assembly Member Garcia came out swinging.

“Signing AB 918 into law already created a countywide healthcare district. There is no longer a need to expand Pioneers as the legislation has achieved its purpose of establishing a united county health system. At that point, Pioneers and LAFCO should have withdrawn their expansion application. Proceeding with these duplicative proceedings conflicts with the new state law at a great expense to our community and causes much confusion,” Garcia said in his statement to the media.

“Pioneers’ LAFCO application is unnecessary — wasting time, energy, and taxpayer resources while opening up legal complexities. Most alarming is the high tax burden Pioneers’ proposal wants to place on residents. We are extremely concerned about their intention to place such a significant tax increase on the March ballot without any community input or education process,” Garcia stated.

The idea that the Pioneers/LAFCO efforts are duplicative was expanded on during an interview with Heffernan Executive Director Tomas Virgen, who said he sees problems with “waste” and ultimately it affecting patient care.

“I see it as a waste of taxpayer money. We have a law (AB 918), why not get behind it and start working towards a new future with a much better probability of being sustainable?” Virgen said. “Delays in unification of our different entities will affect patient care. This seems like we are playing the Bell Game! I am concerned about patients suffering because of local politics.”

Director Rubin said this an emotional issue for many in the Northend, and admittedly a divisive issue.

“This is a difficult time for the residents of Brawley, Calipatria, Westmorland and the Salton Sea areas, who have supported their healthcare district for over 70 years. The citizens feel that 918 takes away their property without due process,” she said.

Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District manager Tomas Virgen is shown in 2021. | JULIO MORALES FILE PHOTO

“AB 918 will dissolve a functioning healthcare district and take away their property and the management over the healthcare in their neighborhood,” Rubin said. “Pioneers started the expansion process in February with ECRMC and Heffernan at the table.”

Rubin said El Centro Regional removed itself from that process and continued to “throw money away on roadblocks to the expansion” and avoided fruitful discussions.

“Assemblyman Garcia has stated that the bill (AB 918) needs to go back for legislative clean up due to many unresolved issues,” Rubin added, saying that changing from existing district to a new district will cause problems in transitioning state Medi-Cal and federal Medicare reimbursements, which can take up to 18 months.

In short, what Rubin is describing is too much too fast with unproven quantities. As she has said before, with Pioneers, there is a healthcare district that is a proven quantity.

At present, several cities in the Valley and the county are taking applications to appoint members to the first Imperial Valley Healthcare District board, which will do much of the heavy lifting to get the district off the ground. There are 60 days from the day the law was signed, Oct. 8, to have the new board in place.

So far, just one new board member has been made public: Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District has appointed its president, Rodolfo Valdez.

AB 918 calls for dissolving Pioneers and Heffernan Memorial no later than Jan. 1, 2025, joining their assets under a single IV Healthcare District and negotiating El Centro Regional Medical Center’s entrance into the fold.