Eastside El Centro School Locks Down Over Reported Shootout 

EL CENTRO — A school was placed on lockdown following reports of a shootout between occupants in two cars on nearby East Main Street around First Street and South Fairfield Drive on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 16.

No one appeared to be injured, but two teachers out on the large schoolyard of Washington Elementary School that borders East Main Street from First to Fairfield reported seeing a black Dodge Charger and a black sedan, possibly an Acura, traveling side by side heading eastbound when seven to 10 shots rang out, according to El Centro police logs.

Booker T. Washington Elementary School, located at 223 S. First St., takes up about a half a block bordered by First, East Main and Fairfield.

No was arrested and it doesn’t appear the vehicles were located, according to police.

Washington Principal Esther Green called in the shooting at 4:18 p.m., telling dispatchers two vehicles had been shooting at each other about three minutes before she made the call, logs state.

Apparently, reports of a bullet hole through the front door of RJ Neild Real Estate Appraisals at 102 E. Main St. were unfounded, logs state.

No other information was available and nothing else has developed in the case, according to police.