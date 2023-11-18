IMPERIAL COUNTY — Brawley resident Yulil Alonso-Garza, a dedicated educator and passionate community advocate, has announced her candidacy for Imperial County Board of Supervisors, District 4. If elected, Alonso-Garza will make history by becoming the first woman in three decades to serve in the District 4 seat on the county board, according to a press release from her campaign.

Since 1988, Alonso-Garza has tirelessly championed safer communities, improved access to healthcare and education, and economic growth throughout Imperial County, according to a press release. Her roots in advocacy trace back to her early years as the first Latina Associated Student Body president at Central Union High School.

Despite juggling family responsibilities as a wife and mother, she also served two terms as Associated Student Council president at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus while working as an instructional assistant at El Centro Elementary School District.

Alonso-Garza’s family history, steeped in labor unions and advocacy, instilled in her a profound passion for union involvement and advocacy throughout her educational and professional career, the press release states. Her husband, Martin Garza, also contributes to the betterment of Imperial County as a member of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association.

Alonso-Garza’s career as a teacher in various schools, including Calexico Unified, Imperial County Office of Education, Coachella and Blythe, further solidified her bond with the diverse cultures and languages of Imperial County, her release states.

Alonso-Garza’s dedication was tested when her son, Martin Alberto Garza, fell victim to unjustified violence. Alonso-Garza proactively established preventative programs for at-promise youths and reached out to victims of violent crimes, collaborating with organizations like CASA of Imperial County, the Imperial County Gang Intelligence Coalition, local law enforcement agencies and the Imperial County courts. Together, with Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, and the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, she was a partner in introducing Assembly Bill 2073 in 2020, declaring Youth Development and Engagement Month, in honor of her son and other victims of violence.

Alonso-Garza’s motivation to create a safer Imperial County with increased access and opportunities for youths and their families remains unwavering, according to her press release. She firmly believes in learning from our past and leveraging opportunities to do better.

Alonso-Garza is dedicated to cultivating a safer and healthier District 4. Her leadership will prioritize the immediate needs of the historically underserved communities within the Northend, encompassing Brawley, Westmorland, Calipatria, Niland, Salton Sea Beach, Vista Del Mar, Salton City, Desert Shores and Bombay Beach.

As Imperial County prepares for the era of Lithium Valley, Alonso-Garza is the leader who will ensure that the needs of our community are prioritized, the release states. She pledges to lead District 4 with equity, addressing the unique needs of its diverse communities. Together, we will move forward on a path toward progress.