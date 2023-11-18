FOOTBALL: Vikings Win CIF Title on the Road

ESCONDIDO — For Holtville High School, seven and 13 were lucky numbers on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 18, when the Vikings defeated Army-Navy Academy of Carlsbad in Escondido to win the CIF Division V-AA football championship.

The Vikings utilized a formation with seven offensive linemen, and a pair of 13-yard touchdowns tied the game and then gave the Vikings the lead in what ended in a 27-21 Holtville victory.

“We put two extra linemen, no receivers, and we just double-teamed those guys and wore them down,” said Holtville head coach Jason Turner.

Holtvile’s offensive line consisted of senior Colt Britschgi, senior Manuel Valenzuela, sophomore Ian Suarez, senior Maddox Toten, junior Carlos Cancio, sophomore Abraham Apodaca and junior Damien Felix.

“The championship ran through them,” Turner said.

The Vikings scored on their first possession. After sophomore Raul Briseno returned the opening kickoff 16 yards to the 37-yard line, a penalty set Holtville back five yards. A two-yard run was followed by sophomore quarterback Alonso Cuevas gaining 17 yards on the ground to bring the ball across midfield.

A third-down run by senior Griffin Garcia gained 12 yards and a first down, and Garcia then ran for 10 more yards and a first down. Garcia then gained five yards before sophomore Enrique Armas rushed for six yards and the first down. An illegal procedure penalty on the next series of downs created fourth down nine yards short of a first down.

Holtville High School senior Griffin Garcia (24) pushes forward for the Vikings against Army-Navy Academy of Carlsbad during their CIF-San Diego Section Division V-AA championship game at Escondido High on Saturday, Nov. 18. Holtville won the title 27-21. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Cuevas passed to sophomore Bradyn Terrill, who advanced to the first-down marker four yards away from the end zone. Garcia then ran up the middle for the four-yard touchdown, and Armas made the conversion kick for a 7-0 Holtville lead with 4:38 left in the first period.

Uniform number 13 was worn by Holtville senior Bryan Padilla, whose ensuing kickoff traveled to the Army-Navy 2 and was returned 38 yards by Army-Navy senior Tonton Drobny. The Warriors were held without a first down on that possession.

Holtville converted a fourth-down situation on the final play of the first quarter, but the Vikings only gained five yards on the next four plays to give the Warriors possession. A one-yard rushing loss was followed by Drobny’s 51-yard run which brought the ball to the Holtville 5. The Vikings defense then stopped Army-Navy and the fourth-down run was a yard short of the end zone.

The next Holtville possession included Armas runs of 18, 12, and 36 yards before the Vikings turned the ball over on downs at the Army‑Navy 14. A sack by Toten brought the line of scrimmage four yards further back, and the Warriors were forced to punt.

Army‑Navy regained possession when Eugenio Eldoroy intercepted a pass at the Army-Navy 14 and returned the ball 75 yards before being tackled by senior Bryce Buscaglia at the 9. Toten’s second sack of the quarter was followed by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Carlos Ramirez to Landon Schrom with 23 seconds left in the half, and Drobny kicked the extra point to tie the game.

Vikings Bryce Buscaglia (3) and Alan Carrillo (85) celebrate in the endzone after a Holtville touchdown against Army-Navy Academy of Carlsbad during their CIF-San Diego Section Division V-AA championship game at Escondido High on Saturday, Nov. 18. Holtville won the title 27-21. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The Warriors received the second-half kickoff and drove 84 yards for a score, culminating the drive with a one-yard Ramirez touchdown run with 4:32 left in the third quarter. Drobny’s conversion kick made the score 14-7.

After the kickoff the Vikings had the ball on their own 22. A third-down pass to Buscaglia gained 18 yards and a first down. On the next play Cuevas ran for 20 yards to bring the ball to the Army-Navy 39. Cuevas then ran for four yards before passing to sophomore Alan Carillo for nine yards and a first down. The final play of the third quarter was a 12-yard pass to Carrillo which brought the ball to the Army-Navy 13. On the first play of the fourth quarter Cuevas found Carillo in the left side of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown, and Armas kicked the extra point to tie the score.



“We practiced that play all of the week,” Carrillo said.

A sack by junior Brock Burnett contributed to the Warriors losing yardage on their next possession. Drobny’s punt went out of bounds at the Holtville 38. Garcia ran for three yards and then for 28 yards. The next two plays gained a cumulative five yards, but on third down Armas ran up the middle and gained 13 yards to bring the ball to the Army-Navy 13.

Armas then ran for no gain. On the next play Cuevas found Terrill on the left side of the end zone and passed for the 13-yard touchdown with 7:44 left in the game. Armas kicked the extra point for a 21-14 Holtville lead.

“We made that play up right there,” Turner said of the touchdown.

Turner made his decision after figuring out where the Warriors weren’t covering.

“They’re focusing on the run,” he said of Army‑Navy.

Padilla’s kickoff was returned from the 3 to the 22, and after a one-yard run a pass interference penalty against the Vikings advanced the ball to the Holtville 38. Buscaglia then intercepted a pass and returned the ball from the Holtville 48 to the Army-Navy 48.

Holtville High senior Maddox Toten (52) dives for a quarterback sack against Army-Navy Academy of Carlsbad during their CIF-San Diego Section Division V-AA championship game at Escondido High on Saturday, Nov. 18. Holtville won the title 27-21. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“I had to make a big play at a big moment, and I think he did that,” Buscaglia said.

Buscaglia felt that he had let the team down on a previous play when he had a hand on an Army-Navy pass but could not obtain the interception. “I had to redeem myself,” he said.

What a defender considers a missed interception opportunity is a prevention of the intended receiver being able to touch the ball, so even that play contributed to the Vikings’ defensive success. “The team bonded,” Buscaglia said. “This team is amazing.”

Three plays later Armas gained the necessary yardage for a first down. Armas then ran 31 yards to the Army-Navy 5. After a one-yard run Armas ran up the middle for a four-yard touchdown with 3:35 remaining, although the kick for the extra point was blocked.

A pass to Schrom advanced the ball to the Army-Navy 46 and gave the Warriors a first down, and three plays later a 7-yard pass to Drobny created first down at the Holtville 40. A pass interference penalty against the Vikings brought the ball to the 25. A pass to the end zone was broken up by sophomore Asael Miranda, and on the next play Miranda hit the receiver after he touched the ball but before he had possession and that pass was also incomplete.

“We know how to get back and do the things better,” Miranda said.

Pressure by junior Hector Sanchez led to another incomplete pass. On fourth down Ramirez found Drobny in the middle of the field and the Vikings had a 25-yard touchdown, but only 2:28 remained on the clock. Imperial was offside on the onside kick attempt, and the Warriors then attempted a conventional kickoff Briseno returned from the 1 to the 13.

The Holtville Vikings celebrate after defeating Army-Navy Academy of Carlsbad, 27-21, in the CIF-San Diego Section Division V-AA championship game at Escondido High on Saturday, Nov. 18. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Holtville gained four yards on the next two plays while the Warriors used two of their timeouts. The third-down pass to Buscaglia gained 17 yards and a first down. The next two Holtville plays were runs which did not gain yardage but consumed enough time for the clock to run down to 0:00.

“We knew that they were in the game until the very, very end,” Turner said.

“We competed and I think the ball went their way at the end,” said Army-Navy head coach Nehemiah Brunson Sr.

“I want to thank my teammates,” Armas said.

Turner noted that Armas was able to take advantage of room he was given by the Vikings offensive line. “We found a crease and we just stayed on it,” Turner said.



“He found that crease,” Turner said of Armas. “He found his way through.”

The CIF championship is the seventh for the Vikings. Holtville’s previous championship was in 2013, under Turner’s predecessor, Kevin Smith.