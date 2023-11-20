ABATE 38’s Hogs Deliver Over 400 Birds for Thanksgiving

EL CENTRO — The first Turkey Run was 11 motorcycles deep and distributed just 26 turkeys to three local charities, ABATE 38’s Ed Aranda told the Calexico Chronicle some a few years ago.

These days, though, the organization regularly distributes turkeys in numbers greater than 400 and sees dozens of bikers and clubs from all over the region take part.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, some 417 gobblers were distributed, there were 103 registrations and around 90 bikes rode the run. Roughly 40 sponsors enabled ABATE to pre-order $2,000 worth of turkeys. Part of registration and entry into the run was paying a fee and bringing a turkey.

The bikers gathered at Walmart in El Centro to pick up their turkeys and load them into trucks, then leave the parking lot on their motorcycles starting at 10:30 a.m., making stops at several locations around the Valley.

The run ended with a “Friendsgiving”/Thanksgiving dinner — turkey with all the trimmings — for all the participating bikers. It won’t be long before the big ABATE 38 run, the smaller but no less important, Los Niños Toy Run.