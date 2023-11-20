BEElieve in Westmorland’s Honey Festival

WESTMORLAND — The 18th annual Honey Festival was buzzing with excitement all Saturday, Nov. 18, with a full schedule of events in a Westmorland City Park packed with families out enjoying the sunny weather.

“Everything about the 18th annual has been bigger than previous events. More essay applicants than ever before, and the most vendors we’ve ever seen, the most coloring contest applicants we’ve ever seen. The participation has been incredible and the community really showed up today,” said Bari Bean, vice president of the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“We came to check out the Honey Festival and get some local honey,” El Centro residentJames Casey said. “It was a great time for our first time out here.”

The Casey children were excited by the time they left the festival, all three toting their complimentary backpacks courtesy of District 4 Imperial County Supervisor Ryan Kelley’s booth.

A Sweet-Like-Honey Saturday

Although it is a small town, anyone from Westmorland will be quick to boast that it is the honey capital of the world, per capita. In our agriculturally dependent community, it’s no surprise that beekeeping and honey are also extremely prevalent in the Imperial Valley. Westmorland takes their appreciation to the next level and proudly celebrates honey, the bees and the beekeepers in the local community.

This year’s festival theme was, “BEElieve in yourself — BEE the best you!” which essay contestants used as their topic to guide their writing. This festival honors one special citizen each year with the “Busy Bee of the Year” award, and also honors the beekeeping community and includes a “Beekeeper of the Year” award as part of the day’s celebrations, too.

People buzzed about from booth to booth at the vendors area of the annual Honey Festival in Westmorland on Saturday, Nov. 18. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The day started with the annual pancake breakfast with the proceeds benefiting the Westmorland Volunteer Fire Department. The Westmorland Youth Center was buzzing with activity as volunteers cooked up a fresh pancake breakfast complete with eggs, sausage and coffee. Bottles of local beekeeping businesses like “Avery Girl” and “The Wax Plant” had their Valley grown honey available on the tables for locals to use instead of syrup for their breakfast.

Sherie Cowie, president of the Regional Chamber of Commerce, made her rounds in the street in front of the pancake breakfast, checking that vendors were in place Saturday morning. She was dressed festively like a bumblebee in all black topped with a yellow tutu and antenna headband. Vice President Bean accompanied her.

The vendors were lined up on the south side of the park. Classic street fair foods like kettlecorn, lemonade, carne asada tacos, and shaved ice were all around to feed the crowd. Gift items from custom vendors were available for holiday shoppers, including beaded jewelry, second-hand fashion accessories, local honey and more. “We’ve had a lot of growth this year and can’t wait for next year’s big plans,” Bean said.

She gave us an inside scoop and said that next year they are anticipating starting a honey bake-off contest with both sweet and savory categories. “We want to be sure to include the local beekeepers input though so we will be meeting with them and figuring out a way to incorporate them and their honey,” Bean added.

Hustling Like Worker Bees

The Honey Run 5K starting line was surrounded by bee box towers holding up the welcome banner overhead. Many participants wore their free festival shirts for the run while others donned festive bee apparel. Competitors raced around the city of Westmorland, and top three runners were awarded a small prize.

“We had the most runners we’ve ever had in the 5k event this year. All runners got a free honey bear and tshirt that they were excited for,” Bean said.

The youths who participated in the Honey Festival Color Run pose for a photograph on Saturday, Nov. 18. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The Kids Color Run for K-6th graders sponsored by Victoria Homes started mid-morning after adults wrapped up the 5K run. A flagged off semi-circle made the running track around the basketball court where parents and volunteers tossed colorful powder on the children. Kids excitedly bounded through the cordoned off area and were blasted with bright colors all over their heads, faces, and clothes. It was nothing but smiles from the children who thought it was a challenge to see who could be the most colorful by the end.

Competition in the Local Hive — The Spelling Bee

Featuring those bold students that were ready to test their smarts against their peers, the Spelling Bee kept the crowd invested every minute.

The Spelling Bee had two separate competitions, one for grades 4-6 and one for grades 7-8. The Spelling Bee participants were all given bright yellow custom shirts, bee antennas, and big bumblebee sunglasses for the competition, and nearly all the competitors donned their Bee shirts proudly for the day.

The spelling competition is an original tradition from the first Honey Festival, and the Regional Chamber is proud to encourage children to work on their reading, writing and spelling, as well as strive to improve their public speaking skills and ability to thrive under pressure.

Youths from all over the Valley went head-to-head in this fast-paced spelling bee. For fourth-sixth grade, young Joshua was the third-place winner, a student from Westmorland Elementary. Joshua was eliminated after a misspell in the top 3 finalist round, and took home a small trophy for his efforts. And Hamby’s Christian School Arya Camacho took second place. Jody Chan secured first place after correctly spelling the second place’s misspelled word correctly, followed by correctly spelling an additional word. The winning word for fourth-sixth grade division was “hangar,” which Chan of Faith Academy nailed without a sweat, taking home the first-place trophy.

For the seventh-eighth grade category, the mic passed rapidly through the spelling contestants. Third place went to Westmorland School student Christian Sanchez. A couple rounds later, Ramona of Pacific Coast Academy just barely missed “compatriots,” and took home the second-place trophy for her hard work. Zoey Chan took first place for the seventh-eighth grade division after successfully spelling “compatriots,” and for the final word of the competition, confidently spelled out “pilgrimages,” after which the Bee officially came to a close.

Everyone received participation ribbons for their accomplishments and finished with a friendly group photo to commemorate the day with sponsor Supervisor Kelley. Top three finalists received trophies and gift card prizes for their camaraderie.

KIMBER DIAL VIDEO

Bee-lieve In Yourself Coloring Contest

The annual Honey Festival Coloring Contest was open to all Imperial Valley students from K-6th Grade. Contestants had three templates to choose from, all featuring something festive to the event, including the theme of the year. Chamber President Cowie announced the winners and all students were awarded a goodie bag of art supplies like markers and more.

Pre-K-1st Grade winners were: first place Laylah Aguilar, second place Neveah Enriquez, third place Samantha Rodriguez, all three from Westmorland Elementary

1st-3rd Grade winners: third place Isabel of Faith Academy, second place Sydney of Faith Academy, and first place Kamila of Ben Hulse.

4-6th Grade winners: third place Joel of Harding Elementary, second place Emma Rose of Faith Academy, and first place young boy Miller Jones of Harding Elementary

Most Inspiring Essay Contestant and the King and Queen Bees

This year’s essay contest prompt mirrored the theme of the festival, where students were supposed to write about “who BEElieves in you and inspires you.” Applicants wowed the Regional Chamber, and Cowie said, “This year it was incredible, we had over 56 entries, the most we’ve ever had.”

Caleb Buenrostro was announced as the King Bee winner for 4-6th Grade category and his sister, Emma Buenrostro, was awarded the Queen Bee 4-6th Grade position. The two weren’t present to accept their award, but will be contacted.

Alekzander,The 7th-8th Grade King Bee read his essay, in which he said, “Why don’t most teenagers want to BEE themselves?”

Alekzander ended his speech seriously saying, “You must have confidence in yourself to survive.”

Brooke Garneau, 7-8th Grade Queen Bee winner read, her essay to the crowd as well. Garneau spoke of the obstacles she’s had to overcome as a student with dyslexia. She said, “I believe that anyone can overcome their physical or mental struggles … and learn to do things differently.”

Luz Velarde, an 11th grader in the 9-12th Grade category, won the title of Co-Queen Bee. Velarde told a touching tale about her mother being her inspiration to bee-live in herself, she is motivated by the role model her mother has been her whole life.

The other Co-Queen Bee winner was Sara Granados, another 11th grader. Granados read her essay which was dedicated to her father, an inspirational man. She said, “Not only does he inspire me to do just well in school, he’s inspired me to go above and beyond everyone else, and take the hardest classes.”

The 9-12th Grade King Bee winner was awarded to Dillon German. German was not present to accept his plaque.

The final recognition was for the Most Original Essay, awarded to young Aubrey Wells, who accepted a plaque with a smile.

The top three contestants of the Spelling Bee in the 7-8th Grade category stand with event sponsor, District 4 Imperial County Supervisor Ryan Kelley (from left), with first place Zoey Chan, who won with “pilgrimages,” third place Christian Sanchez, and second place winner Ramona. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Buzzing Over to the Vendors

Sanchez Bees has been a staple in the Honey Festival lineup most of the 18 years it’s been running. The Westmorland small business was busy selling a multitude of assorted sized honey to eager attendants of the day’s events. Victor Sanchez, second-generation beekeeper, was heading the sales with his wife and grandchildren all engaging with vendor visitors. Sanchez said, “Keep eating honey, it’s good for you!”

His special secret beekeeper’s tip was to try it in your oatmeal. Sanchez added on a more serious note, a message to the community, “It’s important to save the bees. They’re beneficial for the globe with pollination. Give them their space, and let them do what they need to do.”

A few booths down from the local beekeeper was Antonio’s Baja Catch 22 food truck, busy all day fulfilling taco orders. The bright ocean blue truck was hard to miss on South F Street. His business name came from his personal boat, called the Baja Catch 22. Besides a food truck chef, Gerardo Antonio is a competitive team fisher and competitive fish taco cook.

After a full career as a correctional officer in the Imperial Valley, Antonio decided to take his passion for cooking to the next level. His Mexican-Filipino genes have helped him modify his own preferred marinade, perfectly blending two cultures. He didn’t give away all his secrets, but said, “I pay attention to the details on the fish, the quality of the fish. I make my own batters and marinades, I’ve been working on them my whole adult life.”

Still Buzzing — Final Awards

“Busy Bee Citizen of the Year” should be somebody that makes a positive impact on the Westmorland community. President Cowie said, “This year’s winner supports events for both youth and senior citizens. She often hosts events in the park and gives out free food, she has a long association with the local FFA and more.”

Westmorland citizen Justina Cruz humbly accepted her plaque saying, “I’m so surprised and honored!”

The final award of the day was for “Beekeeper of the Year.” Any individual involved in the bee community was eligible for this award. This year, however, a fourth-generation beekeeper was honored with the title. Brandon Ashurst, owner of Brandon Ashurst Pollination, was nominated because, “He works long hours, flourishes in his family business. Despite being so busy, he stays connected with the community by providing updates on social media with bee trivia.”