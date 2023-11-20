Carrot Festival 2024 Looking to Strike Gold

HOLTVILLE — The 77th annual Carrot Festival is less than three months away, and the carrot capital of the world is ready for your attendance, as Holtville celebrates the “24 Carrot — We Struck Gold!” theme. This year’s theme honors the year 2024, as well as the history of gold mining in California and the “symbolism of carrots as gold to Holtville,” per the festival coordinator.

But before the festivities can even begin, Holtville needs its royalty by way of some top-notch applicants. The Holtville Chamber of Commerce is still accepting applicants for all categories in the 2024 Carrot Royalty Contest, especially the Junior Princess position for the upcoming year.

All Imperial Valley young ladies from grades K-12 are invited to apply. Winning royalty members will be a representative of their community and attend Holtville community events throughout the year, as royalty often do. Carrot Royalty applicants should be members of the community that contribute in volunteer work and are involved in the community. Interested participants can find an application at the Holtville chamber office.

Looking for a “24-Carrot” Citizen

Do you know of a Holtville citizen that embodies the positive values of Holtville? Somebody that is a virtuous, honest, and outstanding person and a proud role model to the community? Nominate them for the Holtville Citizen of the Year for 2023! Nominations are still being accepted until Dec. 19 at 4:30pm. Pick up a nomination packet at the chamber office.

Mark your calendars for the following exciting events:

Keep an eye out for an official announcement for the Carrot Festival Royalty’s speech competition, which will be held in mid-January at the Holtville Civic Center. The competition will exhibit the young ladies’ public-speaking skills. Exact date of the event will be posted and announced soon by the chamber.

Friday, Feb. 2 will be the Coronation Banquet for Carrot Royalty and Citizen of the Year at the Holtville Swiss Club. The 2024 Carrot Queen, Princess and Junior Princess will all be crowned at this royal celebration, as well as the winner for Citizen of the Year. Reserve your seat to the grand event now at the chamber office. “It’s a lot of fun, you have to go,” said Yvette Rios, chamber staff member, said of the event.

The following week, on Thursday, Feb. 8, the Carrot Festival officially opens for a lively good time. From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Holt Avenue and Sixth Street, citizens are encouraged to come and be entertained by the carnival rides, games, student art exhibits, vendors, food trucks, live music, beer garden and more.

The carnival fun continues Friday, Feb. 9, with the Carrot Festival Kickoff Concert performance by Table 5 Band from 7-9:30pm. Grab some tacos and enjoy the live music on Holt Avenue.

A carousel stands in the foreground as the Ferris wheel is in the back at the Holtville Carrot Festival Carnival in February 2022. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

After the Kickoff Concert, Saturday, Feb. 10 will be packed with activities from sunup to sundown. Walk Holt Avenue all day long and enjoy assorted local vendors selling foods, assorted goods and crafts, and visit informational booths. Early birds and fitness friends can participate in the Carrot Festival Mile & 5K race at 7 a.m. Interested participants can still sign up for this at the chamber office.

Once the runners/walkers are finished, the highly anticipated Carrot Festival Parade will commence at 10 a.m. Find a seat along the route and wave to the citizens on the assorted floats and participants down the street, including school bands, local businesses, car clubs, the special guest Carrot Festival Royalty and more.

The carrot capital celebration will be going on all day long. Other special events you won’t want to miss include the parade awards ceremony at noon, where the best decorated float will be awarded with a trophy. After the awards, there will be a School Drumline Competition in the gazebo at Holt Park. Grab some carnival food and watch the show with your friends and family.

A new tradition will debut Saturday evening, so be sure not to miss out. Join Holtville as they celebrate their first Mariachi Night at the Carrot Festival this year with performances from Mariachi Acero Del Valle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dance the night away at the Holtville carnival for another unforgettable year of carrot festival celebration.

The party comes to a close on Sunday, Feb. 11. Shop the vendors booths, exciting rides, and enjoy one more helping of carnival food before the fun packs up and leaves town.

Keep up to date with local Holtville Chamber of Commerce events on their Facebook page and their website, holtvillechamber.org