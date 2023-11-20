‘Hate Stops Here’ in El Centro Tackles Local, Global Concerns

EL CENTRO — From addressing the Palestine conflict to detailing the dynamics in high school bullying, a multifaceted view on how hate plays into politics and social interactions while highlighting the very simple and effective solutions of tolerance, accountability and education was shared by panelists convened in El Centro over the weekend.

The Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee’s “The Hate Stops Here” event on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Old Post Office Pavilion ambitiously aimed to encompass the entire definition of “hate” across sociopolitical and cultural scales.

Carmina Ramirez, a Calexico Unified School District librarian and Calexico Teachers Association member, opened the event by giving an overview of the dynamics of book challenging and book banning within the classroom. Ramirez highlighted the importance of book diversity in the classroom, and how it can lead to discrimination and bigotry from book challenges.

On the topic of including LGBTQ+ books in a classroom, Ramirez explained how inclusivity is often perceived as exclusion from those seeking to challenge books.

“People think a book about someone different means they’re not being represented or they’re being excluded, but actually we’re trying to include everyone,” she said.

Ramirez also noted a trend of book challenges in recent years being mainly targeted at LGBTQ+-related topics, but she remained hopeful in the efforts Calexico school libraries are taking to ensure inclusivity in the schools’ readership.

Guest Speaker Talks War Atrocities in Gaza

A woman going only by “Irene” gives her perspective on the war atrocities unfolding in Gaza during the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee’s “The Hate Stops Here” event on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Old Post Office Pavilion in El Centro. Irene was a guest speaker during the event. | JUAN VALENCIA PHOTO

Following the opening remarks, a guest speaker only identifying as “Irene” was invited onstage to share her perspective on the current war atrocities developing in Gaza. With notes of education and deep sincerity and holding back tears, Irene detailed the rise of Zionism in 1897 by Jewish European activist Theodor Herzl, leading to confused narratives on zionism and anti-semitism regarding Israel-Palestine conflicts. On this, Irene simply chose to describe the horrific images and ruin she’s witnessed on the news regarding attacks against Gaza.

“In order to stop the hate that is happening in Palestine, we have to rally together to educate people on the topic. It just takes a couple of minutes to educate yourself on the history and what the state of Israel is. Just stand against genocide. Just stand against hatred. Genocide is not a way to defend yourself,” Irene said. She closed with echoing the haunting words of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: That the aim of Israel is “to turn Gaza into an island of ruins.”

Sheriff, Police Chief Address Hates Crimes, Profiling

The “Local Hate Crime Statistic and Reporting” panel followed, with Imperial County Sheriff Fred Miramontes and El Centro Police Chief Robert Sawyer presenting on measures local law enforcement have taken to address hate crimes. Sawyer opened with remarks noting the perceived incongruence some attendees may have of law enforcement being present in a space meant to address hate but noted that El Centro’s low hate crime reports to him meant a broader need to inform community members on how these reports can be handled.

“We need to have these tough discussions,” Sawyer insisted. “Our job is to serve each and every one of you. It doesn’t matter what your social status is. You have a right to services. You have a right to live free of fear.”

Miramontes’ remarks on hate crime reporting were brief, noting that in all of 2022 not a single hate crime was reported at the county level. From this statement, Miramontes veered to the topic of the Quechan tribe population in Winterhaven, feeling the need to highlight conflicts he has witnessed there: “I hate to say it, but they start drinking a little bit, and they get a little happy, and things get out of hand.”

During the question and answer portion of this panel, Chief Sawyer was presented with the question on how ECPD has implemented Assembly Bill 953, which was passed in 2015 and prohibits and establishes efforts to prevent racial and identity profiling by law enforcement. Upon being questioned on procedures that individual officers are taking to hold their partners and coworkers accountable, Sawyer proceeded to explain the procedures that are supposed to be followed by law enforcement.

“Our officers every two years are required to go through a series of training to make sure they’re up to date with current laws, best practices and procedures, and to make sure their skills are honed and fresh. Law enforcement has more ongoing training than any other profession,” he said.

Sawyer also explained procedures regarding detaining and questioning. However, on personal accountability, Sawyer’s statements still maintained at: “Officers are not always going to tell on themselves. That’s not just officers; that’s human nature.”

El Centro Police Chief Robert Sawyer (center) speaks during the “Local Hate Crime Statistic and Reporting” panel along with Imperial County Sheriff Fred Miramontes (left, waiting to speak) during the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee’s “The Hate Stops Here” event on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Old Post Office Pavilion in El Centro. | JUAN VALENCIA PHOTO

Diverse Panels Rounds Out Day

Panelists Efe Erukanure and Terry Partida Rodriguez followed with remarks on bullying in the classroom, with the youth advocates sharing personal experiences of discrimination and bullying in the classroom and tying them to broader discussions on discrimination and microaggressions.

With the final remarks on domestic abuse by Deputy District Attorney Kia Harris and a final panel addressing hate and bias in the LGBTQ+ community presented by members of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, the event closed with parting words on the individual actions we can take to hold ourselves and those around us accountable on stopping hate.

All in all, across the wide variety of schema in which “hatred” presents itself as a community conversation, the event remarked every step of the way: Hate is a complex problem, but the solution often lies within our small and individual actions.