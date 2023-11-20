IID Div. 2 Director JB Hamby Runs for Re-Election

EL CENTRO — Imperial Irrigation District Division 2 Director JB Hamby has announced his candidacy for re-election to the IID Board of Directors in the March 5 primary, according to a press release.

Elected to the board with 66 percent of the vote in 2020, Hamby’s division covers parts of El Centro, Heber, Holtville and Seeley.

“Together, we’re working to make Imperial Valley a better place to call home for our families,” Hamby said in a press release. “As your IID director, I work for you. With your trust, we’re ending the broken ways of the past and bringing real change to IID with bold actions.”

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz and state Sen. Steve Padilla have both endorsed Hamby for re-election, with Ruiz stating, “I’ve represented our area in Congress for more than a decade, and in that time, I’ve learned the difference between hollow political figures and hard-working public servants who are willing to do what it takes to improve people’s lives. JB Hamby is exactly the type of dedicated champion the people need and deserve.”

In less than three years, Hamby has delivered on major initiatives at the IID. He worked to secure a historic $250 million investment for the Salton Sea from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for projects to protect public health and habitat in close coordination with Reclamation and the state of California, according to the release. Earlier this year, he was elected chairman of the Colorado River Board of California and serves as the Colorado River Commissioner for California, where he has established close working relationships with the seven Colorado River Basin States and Department of the Interior officials. This spring, Hamby and the governor’s representatives from Arizona and Nevada spearheaded a plan to address near-term drought with historic federal funding for conservation efforts to end recent conflict between western states, a proposal which last month was announced as the federal government’s proposed action, the release states.

In 2021, Hamby led IID’s successful effort to defeat Assembly Bill 1021, which would have placed Coachella Valley residents on the IID board, threatening Imperial Valley’s water rights. In response, IID formed the Coachella Valley Energy Commission, which Hamby chairs, that convenes Coachella Valley cities, tribes, and Riverside and Imperial County representatives to resolve long-standing representation issues in the Coachella Valley through a local, consensus-based process.

IID’s successful Tree for All program traces its roots to Hamby, who advocated in his first year for a free shade tree program for IID electric customers for energy conservation and other community benefits. The active program has planted more than 1,000 across the Imperial and Coachella Valleys and frequently sells out in a matter of hours. Seeing more than $10 million of ratepayer funds accumulated and unspent on customer assistance and energy efficiency programs, he initiated a board-approved plan to return these excess funds back to ratepayers, according to the release.

Hamby notes IID’s recent successful efforts are due to renewed leadership from the IID board. “None of the progress we are seeing today is possible without an effective board team that works well together and with IID staff to ensure we are living up to our mission and vision of serving our communities and customers effectively,” he said.

Board dynamics have shifted dramatically in his short tenure on the IID board. Board meetings that were often full-day affairs marked with contention have become more efficient and focused, increasingly centered on long-term strategic planning and efforts to emphasize IID’s outreach and participation in the communities it serves, according to Hamby’s release.

Asked about his priorities over the next few years, Hamby’s reply is simple and straightforward: “Protecting our water, making fair summer power bills, and investing in our community.”

Hamby is an active participant in Colorado River talks as California’s top negotiator for operations of the Colorado River when current rules expire at the end of 2025. The IID board is expected next month to, in response to a resolution Hamby co-authored this summer, consider overhauling electric billing practices to resolve spiking summer power bills and ensure reasonable bills year-round. Hamby will also be assuming a leadership position on IID’s newly planned Infrastructure Committee to adopt a forward-thinking and strategic approach to ensure cost-effective and reliable water and power service through whole-system infrastructure investment in the IID’s consumer-owned system.

As the primary election on March 5 approaches, Hamby looks forward to engaging with the community, addressing their concerns, and earning their continued trust, his press release states.