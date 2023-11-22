LAFCO Puts Salton Community Service District on Probation

EL CENTRO — The Salton Community Services District was placed on a three-year probationary status by the local agency that oversees special districts with an understanding that if not compliant or in financial distress, or other findings that support its dissolution, the Salton Sea-area district will be taken over by the county of Imperial.

These were the demands of the Imperial Local Agency Formation Commission during its meeting on Thursday, Nov. 16, which among other things, reiterated that the Salton Community Services District is no longer allowed to provide fire protection service as one of its functions. The district is limited to providing sewer service, parks and recreation service and trash service to Salton City, Desert Shores and Salton Sea Beach, among other areas, on the west side of the sea. The Imperial County Fire Department now provides service for the area.

“One of the requirements is that on a monthly basis the Salton Community Service District shall report to LAFCO. All financial information, including expenditures and reports. Any reports or problems with infrastructure systems and the accounting performed by a professional auditing firm,” LAFCO Executive Officer Jurg Heuberger said during Thursday’s meeting.

In 1955, the Desert Shores Community Services District was chartered by the state and in 1957, Salton City was annexed to that district and the name was changed to Salton Community Services District.

Salton District Fire Services

The Salton district had operated a fire department with an all-volunteer staff from 1957 until 2019, when operations ceased. The fire department did not have a tax to support the service. Funding was limited to payments from the district’s general fund, including property taxes, rental income, a contract with Red Earth Casino and support from Imperial County.

In early 2019, an election for a special tax to fund fire protection services failed to pass by the voters and the entire fire department staff quit, leaving the area with no fire service. Fire protection service by the county then began on Nov. 5, 2019. The district failed to notify LAFCO about the failed vote, and the Imperial County Fire Department let the county know about the situation.

Since the Salton district ceased providing fire protection in 2019, that change in services triggered an immediate update to its service area plan, which had last been completed in 2016.

Cities and special districts within Imperial County must be provided with a service area plan/municipal service review/sphere of influence update from LAFCO at least once every five years.

Wastewater Services and Rates

The district provides services for about 6,300 residents and provides wastewater services to about 2,700 active connections. There are three wastewater treatment facilities: Desert Shores Treatment Facility, Lansing Treatment Facility and Thomas R. Cannell Treatment Facility.

The Desert Shores facility is operating at 80 percent capacity while the Thomas R. Cannell facility is at 90 percent and the Lansing facility is at 100 percent. Eighty percent is the optimal capacity for each of the facilities.

In January 2020, the Rural Community Assistance Corp. was asked to conduct a wastewater rate study by the district to find out rates that would meet its existing and future revenue needs. The study would structure a rate that was sustainable, fair, and justifiable. The goal was to develop a suitable five-year rate structure and annual fee schedule that would produce revenues sufficient to meet the operating and financial needs of the district.

Financials, assets and other data provided by the district were examined. Salton Community Services District staff was consulted to identify current and future operating and capital needs along with community growth and related reserves.

The study was done to identify sustainable, equitable and justifiable rates the district could charge for their wastewater service area.

The Salton Community Services District Board of Directors has the responsibility to set the rates at such a level the utility will be able to continue now and into the future, including providing funds to replace all parts of the system as they wear out. The study recommends certain rates but the ultimate decision rests with the board.

“I’m really disappointed you guys let them off the hook. Yesterday at the meeting, they (the board) approved a $20,000-plus resolution for a compensation budget,” Pam, a community member who didn’t give her last name, said at Thursday’s LAFCO. “This community cannot afford the financial burden of the district spending.”

The rate structure that the district uses for its wastewater rates are based on an annual fee for its service area residential units. The residential units are charged $640.74 annually and those with an extra lot are charged an additional $21 standby fee. Vacant properties are $21 annually and commercial rates are $7.70 per hundred cubic feet.

With rates the way they are, fiscal 2023 was at a loss of $236,572 for the district. The operating costs of $1.9 million exceed the operating revenue of $1.86 million by $35,572 plus debt repayment of $117,000 and capital expenditures an extra $84,000.

The initial rates that have been proposed are 30 percent higher with a 4 percent increase each additional year for five years.

2024 would be different. With an adjusted operating cost of $2.03 million and an adjusted operating revenue of $2.55 million there would be enough revenue to cover debt repayment and capital expenditures.

Salton District Lawsuit & Conflicts of Interest

The increase of sewage rates has got the Salton community up in arms. Jalynda Ellen Alexander has gone as far as to petition the Imperial County Superior Court with help from her attorney, Jose Luis Fuentes. The petition states that Alexander has been subjected to paying for services not provided by the Salton district and will be subjected to an illegal sewage increase fee by the district. The district denies she has been paying for services not provided or an illegal sewage increase.

“You all know that you are making the wrong decision. Those millions of dollars that you think are coming in is going to have to be returned to the community,” Fuentes told the LAFCO board over a Zoom call on Thursday. “You’ve done this in Niland already. You know how to run the show and you know how to do things correctly.”

The Salton Community Services District conducted a hearing as required by law and upheld the decision of the real party in interest by a vote of 3-2 and petitioner was not happy with the decision. Michelle Gilmore, district board president; Manuel Henry Ramos, director; and Emmanuel Ramos, general manager of the district, are the real parties in interest.

Emmanuel Ramos, the general manager, determined that the sewer system rate increase was legal and defended that action through a representative, Rural Community Assistance Corp.

Director Manuel Henry Ramos is the person vested by Salton Community Services District with power to direct his son and GM Emmanuel Ramos to implement sewer rate increase.

On March 31, the district mailed the first proposed sewer rate increase protest form and information to wastewater customers that had conflicting public hearing times. The pamphlet that was mailed stated May 17 at 2 p.m. but the protest form stated May 17 at 7 p.m.

Rostros y Corazon, a nonprofit based in Salton City, sent a letter to the district regarding its violation and asked that the May 17 public hearing be canceled. The district responded with a “No.” Attorney for the district asked that the sewer rate not be voted on and continued on a future date to be announced.

On July 19, a public hearing was held at 2 p.m. and the sewer rate was increased by a 3-2 vote. Director Ramos did not recuse himself due to a conflict of interest. Director Ramos is accused of not recusing himself to vote, so his son, GM Emmanuel Ramos, could keep his job because LAFCO had stated they may dissolve the district if the sewer rate did not pass.

“They are increasing the sewer rates to increase employees’ salary by over 100 percent from $500,000 to over $1 million. Attorneys’ fees would be going up from $30,000 to over $100,000,” Attorney Fuentes said. “They are telling the judge yes, we can raise these fees. We need them to provide the service to people.”

“The community does not trust this board. We don’t have a problem with the staff. We would like them trained a little better. We don’t have problems with the sewer staff. We have a problem with this board,” Salton City resident Imari Kariotis told the LAFCO board on Thursday. “I am appalled that you let the threat of a lawsuit to guide where you are going.

“I was at the district meeting yesterday, when one of the board members on the floor said that you were going to do probation because they threatened to sue you. So I just want that on the record,” Kariotis said as she addressed LAFCO.