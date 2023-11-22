Suspected Armed Jewel Thief Taken in Custody By Calexico Police

CALEXICO — A known gang member with a history of firearm possession wanted for the alleged armed robbery of a Calexico jewelry store nearly two months ago was apprehended by Calexico police officers on Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, according to a press release.

Anthony Angel Flores, age unavailable, and an apparent accomplice are accused of robbing the Don Roberto jewelry store in Calexico on Sept. 25, 2022, at gunpoint. A subsequent investigation involving Calexico police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led to a warrant being issued for Flores, the press release states.

Flores was picked up at 6 a.m. Tuesday but the press release did not disclose where. He was turned over to the FBI for federal prosecution, according to the release.

Jewelry store theft does constitute a federal crime, not a state crime. The FBI even runs a Jewelry and Gem Theft Program to help law enforcement and the jewelry industry combat jewelry theft. More than $100 million worth of jewelry is stolen each year, and jewelry thieves often use weapons in their crimes, according to the FBI.

It wasn’t known where Flores was being detained. A search of the Imperial County jail database came up with nothing.

Calexico Police Department’s press release provided no information on the status of the second robbery suspect.

The car that was driven by Yasmin Campos before it crashed is on the back of a tow truck on Highway 111 north of Heber Road on Tuesday morning, Nov. 21. Campos led Calexico police on a pursuit after she failed to yield on a traffic stop. She was wanted by the United States Marshals Service. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CALEXICO POLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION

Alleged ID Thief Flips Out … Literally

CALEXICO — A woman who Calexico police later found out was wanted by the United States Marshals Service led officers on a vehicle pursuit out of the city, ending with her car overturning just north of Heber Road around midnight Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Yasmin Campos, city of residence and age not immediately available, was taken into custody following being transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for complaint of pain, according to a Calexico police press release.

The pursuit started around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 when Calexico police officers tried to pull over Campos on Cole Boulevard and she refused to yield, leading officers on a pursuit from Cole to Imperial Avenue, north on Highway 111, the release states.

A search of Campos’ vehicle after the wreck uncovered items consistent with a mobile identity theft operation allegedly tied to Campos, according to the press release. No further information was provided.

It wasn’t known where Campos was being detained. A search of the Imperial County jail database came up empty.