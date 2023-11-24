ECPD Releases Video, 911 Calls of Aug. Officer Shooting

EL CENTRO — An ongoing probe into the officer-involved shooting death of 31-year-old Elizandro Vargas by El Centro police saw the release of edited body cam footage, patrol vehicle dash cam footage, along with edited portions of a 911 call and other material on Friday evening, Nov. 24.

Packaged in an edited 4-and-a-half-minute video by the El Centro Police Department and labeled as a “Critical Incident Community Briefing,” there were a few pieces of new information but no time frame on the completion of two critical avenues of the ongoing investigation.

In his introduction, El Centro Police Chief Robert Sawyer attached no dates to the state Department of Justice’s criminal investigation to determine whether the shooting was lawful, or ECPD’s administrative review, which determines if departmental policy and procedure was followed.

The brick is shown that Elizandro Vargas picked up and threatened El Centro police with before he was shot and killed on Aug. 31. | SCREEN CAPTURE

More details not previously revealed show the brick police said Vargas was reported to have carried and threatened officers with, played a larger factor in the incident than earlier reports suggested.

After Vargas is seen shoplifting two tall cans of beer from a convenience store, a woman follows him and calls 911 from the area of Ocotillo and Allen drives, sometime after the initial 6:10 a.m. call following the theft of beer.

As the woman is following Vargas and he sees her, she says in Spanish that the “man became aggressive” and “he went and got a rock and well, he is threatening me with a stone.”

Officers appear to speak with Vargas at least one time before the shooting occurs. With a “beer in one hand, brick in the other,” said Cmdr. Rene McNish, Vargas continues to walk. McNish added that officers told Vargas to drop the brick at least 10 times, but he refused.

It isn’t until backup arrives and Vargas is stopped at the corner of 19th Street and Ocotillo that things escalate. In August, an ECPD media release made it seem as if Vargas simply threatened officers with the brick, but the dash cam shows Vargas hurling the brick at the officer, who ducks and side steps.

That is when two shots can be heard — at 6:23 a.m. — as Vargas stumbles backward. He would succumb from his wounds in El Centro Regional Medical Center a short time later.

The ECPD’s “Critical Incident Community Briefing” can be seen on the city of El Centro’s YouTube page.