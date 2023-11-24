Victim Stabbed 8 Times in Thanksgiving Robbery in El Centro

EL CENTRO — A victim of an attempted murder was flown to a Coachella Valley hospital for treatment on Thanksgiving morning after he was stabbed eight times in an apparent robbery somewhere near Fifth Street and Holt Avenue in El Centro, according to police records.

A friend of the victim called 911 to report finding the victim leaning against the distinctive white fencing at the U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer store at 588 S. 4th St., which is on the corner with Fourth Street. The call came in just before 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, according to El Centro Police Department activity logs.

The victim, whose age and city of residence was unavailable, was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center by ambulance before being flown to Desert Regional Medical Center’s trauma unit in Palm Springs by REACH helicopter, according to police.

Although police ultimately reported the victim was uncooperative, it appears two Hispanic males, with short hair or bald, wearing dark clothing, stabbed the victim with an undetermined object or weapon eight times in the left side of the abdomen and left with the victim’s BMX-style bike, according to reports.

Police combed surrounding areas, checking the homeless camps in the 100 block of Orange Avenue, Third Street and the railroad tracks and New Street and Brighton Avenue, among other areas. Officers stated they would follow up at a local business in the area that might have security cameras facing the site of the crime, according to police logs.