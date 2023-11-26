HOLTVILLE — “Grow, baby, grow! It’s coming in, it’s coming!” Jack Vessey cheered excitedly driving down the dirt roads alongside one of his romaine lettuce crops.

The Holtville-area farmer took a reporter on a ride-along recently as he checked on his crops for his business, Vessey and Co. Inc. Letting the reporter get a glimpse inside his mind, Vessey chatted about the nuances of farming, including his family’s legacy, the importance of maintaining expectations, trusting the process, building a strong supportive team and being ready to adjust as necessary.

All this as Jack Vessey ushers the family business into its second century of operation. Vessey and Co. earlier this month went all out celebrating its 100th anniversary, but that doesn’t stop the fact that mid-November nears the peak of the season.

A Vessey and Co. romaine lettuce field outside Holtville is healthy and green as farmer and Vessey and Co. President Jack Vessey stops for a quality check stop on Thursday, Nov. 16. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

As harvesting and planting dates alike are nearing, Jack Vessey oversees his crops of “green gold” — as he refers to lettuce — on a regular basis to check activity. Vessey stopped off at his packing field to check how the day’s business was going so far. Driving past the rows of trucks being loaded with assorted green vegetables, and piles of crates and equipment lined along the fence, he mentioned a proud business fact: “This business packs almost 100 truckloads of greens a day here on average and provides Arizona with a significant portion of their leafy greens.”

President Jack Vessey, carrying the torch for the Vessey and Co. business, managing more than 100 employees, and he’s proud of the team he has to work with and emphasizes communication and honesty as a key factor to success in his operation.

“If you mess up, or have a question, I always tell my guys, ‘levante la mano’ (raise your hand) and bring it up so we can address it together and be successful,” he said.

A Growing Legacy

This thriving farming company recently celebrated its 100-year anniversary and hosted a party at its main office at 1605 Zenos Road in Holtville on Nov. 2 to commemorate the milestone. The open house-style event lasted all afternoon.

Vessey, a fourth-generation Holtville farmer, hosted the event and talked throughout the day about how important the collective staff is to the success of the company. The longevity of Vessey and Co. has taken the effort of countless dedicated staff members throughout the years, from ranch managers, to mechanics and laborers, and more.

“We have a lot of multi-generation families that have worked on the ranch,” Vessey said.

“My dad and as far back as my grandpa would emphasize, ‘It’s Vessey and Co.,’ and we can’t do this stuff by ourselves. It takes a great team and awesome people to make it happen.”

A final note speaking to the longevity of the company, Vessey mentioned proudly, “The last five years we’ve had three guys retire, working from 30 to 50 years for us; full careers.”

The Vessey and Co. Inc. logo featuring a large horseshoe can be seen from Zenos Road in front of the company’s Holtville main office location. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The Vessey History

Jack Vessey was born and raised in the Imperial Valley. Residing in Holtville his entire life, he carries on his family’s farming business tradition. From Elton and Maude Vessey, to Jackson Vessey, to Philip and Jon Vessey, to today’s current leader in Jack, the business has always been run by a member of the family.

Originally, the Vessey family business was owned and operated out of Salinas, but with time and growth, the business included expansion and eventual settlement in the Imperial Valley.

The Vessey business has grown to include more than 10,000 acres of assorted conventional and organic leafy green crops, including varieties of cabbage, lettuce, spinach, spring mix, cauliflower, broccoli and more.

The current growth and success of Vessey and Co. has been cultivated with finesse over the last century. Pioneering the agricultural industry, and being a major crop provider to the world took a great deal of time and talent. Each generation of Vessey farmers have contributed something to the company to keep it thriving.

An old photo from Vessey and Co. Inc.’s photo albums show an original Vessey System in action, the innovative invention of first-generation farmer Elton Vessey. | PHOTO COURTESY OF VESSEY AND CO.

In 1936, founder of Vessey and Co., the first-generation farmer Elton W. Vessey, made headlines in the agricultural industry. He was the creator of the “field buggy” for lettuce gathering, which changed the lettuce game. Vessey’s device, “made the harvesting of the crop 50 to 75 percent more efficient, and eliminated the handling of the leaf vegetable so many times,” according to a Brawley News newspaper clipping shared in the Vessey and Co. office.

The “Vessey System” innovated the world of lettuce and helped shoot up the success for Vessey and Co. This system today is still used for production, however, now it is known as the Rapid Harvest Co.

Besides the impressive innovations the Vessey family contributed to agricultural progress, they were a powerhouse of crop growth in the Valley, and still remain a premiere vegetable grower to this day.

“My grandpa was one of the largest import/exporters for garlic in the world for a while,” Jack Vessey said of the second-generation Vessey farmer.

The Vessey and Co. website confirms the history of garlic for this farming family: “Jackson was also an early pioneer in the fresh garlic industry, with garlic packing operations in Hollister, San Juan Bautista, and El Centro, California as well as in Queretaro and Mexicali Valley, Mexico.”

Garlic worked for a long time, but eventually Vessey and Co. was faced with the tough business decision of letting go of garlic as a less profitable crop. “The costs, and pricing to produce, in combination with the long growing season, made it a necessary business decision to cut it out.” Jack Vessey said.

Third-generation Vessey farmer, Jon Vessey, Jack’s father, brought further success to his family’s business by making the bold decision to diversify the crop selection. “My grandpa John encouraged it and told my dad, ‘You don’t always have to grow lettuce, you know?’

“And with that, we have made adjustments. There was a time for 10 years where we didn’t even grow lettuce,” Jack Vessey shared.

Committing to the Crop

Jack Vessey commented modestly regarding his personal contribution to Vessey and Co.: “I’ve done, like, 10 percent of the work; the foundation has been laid for me.”

He understands his responsibility to keep the business successful as his father, grandfather and great-grandfather before him have for the last 100 years. On Vessey’s list of responsibilities, he maintains the family’s legacy in the Vegetable Growers Association, as his father and grandfather before him did. Vessey knows that it takes business smarts to keep his crops successful in all decisions, and he keeps in the loop with updates and regulations.

Driving along cabbage fields in the Holtville country, Vessey shared that a primary crop for Vessey and Co. is its cabbage production. “We own it 100 percent. We grow it, pack it, ship it. Cabbage is a niche for us and we’re pretty proud of that,” he said, “in comparison to many crops we share responsibilities and profits for.”

Besides taking full power over some of the Vessey crop production, the business smarts expand further. When talking about maximizing efficiency of the business, an example he shared, “We’re smart about our equipment. We have a deal with a company in Colorado that will rent out some of our pieces during the crop off-season.”

A tribute to the city of Holtville is present outside the main office for Vessey and Co. Inc. off Zenos Road — the landscaping includes a small pond with a water feature and a large “H” for Holtville next to a miniature water tower, meant to look like the iconic Holtville water tower seen throughout town. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

This type of business practice helps keep the income recurring for Vessey and Co. Managing costs and making wise choices for the business are crucial for small businesses success, and Vessey knows his company does not have an endless supply of funds.

“One thing I’ve done is become much more conservative, because we can’t gamble with the crop the same way we used to. We’re not swinging for the fences,” Vessey said of his goals for his crops every year, using a baseball reference to get his point across.

“The important thing is to not get greedy,” he said, “and always try to manage the risks.”

A Farmer’s Key To Success

Vessey said he and his immediate farming crew stay connected and have a daily meeting at the office bright and early to go over the plan for the day. “By 6 a.m. about 90 percent of our day is planned for, and the rest of the day is just making adjustments and seeing it through,” he said.

A family photo of an early Vessey and Co. farming truck highlights the long road of progress businesses like Vessey and Co. have taken to grow and prosper over the last 100 years of operations. | PHOTO COURTESY OF VESSEY AND CO.

Keeping everyone on the same page is a crucial element to success for the business, as plans can change daily. “It’s a lot of stuff to deal with,” he said.

It’s taken a lot of teamwork and time to get to the smooth, well-oiled machine that makes up Vessey and Co., Inc. today. Jack Vessey’s team plays it smart as they, “Constantly try to shuck and jive,” he said of his capability to adjust with the changes and phases of his business.

Vessey’s passionate leadership shows evidence of the skills it takes to keep up the legacy of the farming business for a hundred years now. Maintaining production and staying competitive in an ever-growing market is no easy task, but Vessey is up to the challenge.

“Looking at what my great grandfather, grandfather and dad did, and what makes them great is being able to adjust,” Vessey said. “But that’s what makes it fun. The challenges and curveballs being thrown at us constantly, whether its regulations, customers, food safety, there’s always something we’re dealing with. And it’s fun to have a great team to be able to figure it out together.”