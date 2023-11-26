Imperial County Social Services Report Draws Vocal Criticism

EL CENTRO — Former Imperial County employees voiced opposing opinions to many of the findings of a report regarding Children and Family Services presented by Social Services Director Paula Llanas last week.

Llanas gave a presentation regarding the Division of Children and Family Services providing an overview of child welfare investigations that include the screening process, accomplishments, the California Department of Social Services site review findings and compliance status during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

“First and foremost, I’d like to state that child safety is paramount for our department. It has always been. I want to show what the department has done in the last year since my appointment on Aug. 23,” Llanas said.

An action plan was initiated to address some of the critical findings that required immediate attention. An assessment was taken of the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home, its intake and its emergency response investigations. Findings were backlogs in data entry. Investigations were made on reported cases, but the entry of data that are needed for the state database were lacking, according to Social Services.

A department-wide assessment was made of existing resources because certain levels of expertise have to be in place in order to approve a disposition, which is when the judge decides if you have proven the allegations and decides what route to take, or do any of the data entry and the planning was needed immediately, according to Llanas.

Immediate prioritization of data entry was initiated as was the improvement of the hiring process to quickly staff previously vacant positions because those were one of the variables that had impacted the backlog of data entry, Llanas said.

Imperial County Department of Social Services Director Paula Llanas speaks to the county Board of Supervisors during their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

With new leadership, there was an increase in outreach and collaboration along with strong practices being implemented within the department, ensuring 24-hour-a-day, seven days a week of CPS coverage. New trainees being developed, and retention were some of the highlighted practices presented, according to the report.

At the time of this presentation, Social Services had no backlogs or pending reports and a 100 percent timely response to reports of child abuse, according to the report. Staff had been trained adequately and if there were delays, supervisors, managers, and assistants would get alerts to tell them a delay is happening, the report states.

After Llanas’ presentation, the public comments began and the mood in the room changed.

“I do have experience with the backlog because I helped when they were trying to take care of it. It was done because it was a downtime at the department,” said Patricia Carrillo, a retired county employee.

“I do not blame the current workers. Many of the previous workers that had that backlog are now management. This is not a ‘do as I do,’ it is a ‘do as I say,’” Carrillo said. “Kudos to Betty Jo (McNeece) Receiving Home, they were called in when they did not have a lot of kids at the receiving home and were given part of the work in order for it to be completed.

“Paula says staff is here, but I don’t see any of the workers here. They are the ones that train the new workers apart from doing their job. Having to work after hours and carrying the load for the people doing their masters programs. They are the ones doing the work of three people. Sometimes they are afraid to speak in fear of retaliation,” Carrillo said.

“I stand before you today to address the DSS ongoing failure to protect vulnerable children and to raise awareness to the current staff and community concerns,” said Cassandra Gregory, retired program manager and facility administrator for Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home. “Findings noted in the body of the report are not consistent with the standards made directly to me by current staff too afraid to come forward for fear of retaliation or retribution. Struggling with mixed feelings of doubt and guilt for following a directive from their supervisor or manager knowing full well it went against the regulations.”

“I’m here at the request of employees from CPS to tell you that they are stating that the state report audit is true, and they are afraid, afraid of retaliation,” said Claudia Camarena, retired program manager with Social Services.

“The oversight of general funds in the foster care program is being managed with no structure or supervision. No proper training of supervisors or staff in the arena,” Camarena said.

“So as things are shared with you, it is important that we look at the factual information. An all hands-on deck approach was taken that included entering information for transparency to the state of California,” Social Services Director Llanas said. “There’s something about hearsay that you’re told and then there is facts that you’ll be brought forward to demonstrate the work that we have done in our department.”

“(There is) a 70 percent family reunification rate among kids, so kids are going home. The traditional model in time to permanency can be about 24 months. That is the time that child spends in foster care. That is not the case in Imperial County. It is about 14 to 16 months,” said Alex Cardenas, executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates. “That is a testament to this new leadership.”

Asphalt Paving Machine

An asphalt paving machine was requested at a cost of $335,299. Public Works officials said it would be a great addition that would allow the paving of streets year-round. Two to three miles a week would be able to be paved. It would cost about one-third the amount to pave then if the work was contracted out.

The request was approved 5-0.

Retired Calexico Chief Legaspi Honored

There was a special presentation to recognize and honor Victor Legaspi for his 34 years of distinguished and dedicated service to the Calexico police Department and the community of Calexico.

Legaspi had served the last several months as interim chief of police, and before that spent many years as an administrative sergeant for the department.