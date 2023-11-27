Years back I came to the psychologically wholesome(?) conclusion that a writer’s primary function is to whine, be their medium a play, a novel, a short story or even a newspaper column. The writer has a view. The world does not suit his view so … they write — to whine about it. Does such whining label one as a “writer”?

Let’s think about it. An author’s central thesis — cleverly, or uncleverly, submerged in the shadowy depths of the characters or plot-line — eventually and inevitably tells us something about the writer’s emotional concerns, something disturbing, if not troubling, about their reality and experiences — a something that surfaces in their words, their images, settings or in the denouement. Fancy, fancy …

Cervantes satirized folk’s minds embedded in courtly behaviors, silly romance novels and other common superstitions making the rounds of his beloved Spain. Some of Cervantes’ contemporaries’ views distressed him — or entertained him. Cervantes whined.

King, Stephen, that is, wants to frighten you into seeing his worldview as he entertains you and distracts you from your grief and misery. How? By inviting you to experience feelings he finds troubling in his mental universe. Not an unprofitable way to whine. But whining nonetheless. King finds some feelings in people disturbing, or strange. King whines.

I suspect most science fiction, which I favor as reading fare, surely displays this virtue. The SF writer takes a basic premise, an idea, an invention, a trend, some item in our culture that has captured the public imagination or perhaps that of a narrow group. The author then speculates that some future culture or imagined society has implemented, generalized and accepted this item or idea as the norm. The author unveils its unanticipated and unintended impact on entire cultures, if not on select, affected individuals. “See what happens!” our SF author whines.

“Whine away, dear author,” I respond. “I see what you’ve attempted.” And oftentimes I agree. Just ask anyone who’s read “Fahrenheit 451,” “1984,” “Sinister Barrier,” “The Time Machine,” “Brave New World,” “When The Sleeper Wakes.” Ooh, not good, not good at all.

Then, I stumbled on yet another motive or two for writing newspaper op-eds: to humble-brag (HB) and virtue-signal (VS). Wow! It reminded me of that escapable, highly revealing, historical truism: “Journalists print their mistakes, attorneys charge for them and doctors bury theirs.”

It appears some of us can’t help ourselves and feel we must bombard patient readers with our views and pets and peeves and finger-point at whatever troubles us; writing down how, by doing what we enjoy — which, incidentally, provides us a dynamite dose of dopamine — we’re “morally superior to …,” not to mention how our righteous views and dopamine-charged actions somehow elevate us above the bleating crowd, where we become better individuals for so doing and denouncing those, oh, so unlike “virtuous us …”

The writer tells the reader, “Come on. Take your shoes off and jump in. The water’s cool, clean and refreshing.” Good for the soul and all that jazz …

Well, I read and write — when the spirit moves me. That’s just how I relate — no better and no worse than anyone who shares in the human condition.

Did you catch in the paragraph above how I virtue-signaled my virtue-signaling? Outing fellow columnists I’ve “outed” myself. Can anyone who loves to string words and sentences together “help themselves”? I now retreat into “humble” guilt-and-responsibility denial … Who knows? I lack that kind of self-insight. Call it a psychological “blind spot” and leave it at that …

With the two paragraphs above, does one enter the realm of the meta? A columnist’s analogy akin to that disclosed in “Fight Club”? Recall, the rule for members to say, “There is no ‘Fight Club.’” I whine, therefore, I am. So much HB, so much VS (or insert consonant of choice). Hey, if soldiers kill, holy men exemplify, politicians lie and nuns pray, why shouldn’t the writer whine? Do the actions generate the label or vice-versa? The beat goes on …

Be well. Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.