AB 918 is Chief Topic at Healthcare Roundtable

IMPERIAL — Gov. Newsom’s Secretary of Health and Human Services for California, Dr. Mark Ghaly, was a guest and speaker at a roundtable on the state of Imperial County’s healthcare organized by Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, and held in the conference room above his office at Imperial County airport on Monday, Nov. 27

The roundtable, and a smaller, private meeting that preceded it, were by invitation only, where no media were allowed in to witness what was an agenda heavy on talk around Assembly Bill 918, the Imperial Valley Healthcare District law signed by Newsom on Oct. 8, authored by Garcia and co-authored by state Sen. Steve Padilla, D-San Diego. The public was also not invited.

“It was short notice with the doctor coming to town,” Garcia said in response to the general public being left out of the meeting.

“We reached out to the doctor to visit the district to talk about loans, the reimbursements from Medicare, Medi-Cal, etc., and just got an OK last week before the holiday, so we used our limited resources to pull together this meeting quickly,” Garcia told the Calexico Chronicle in an interview after the roundtable in lieu of access.

“Our hospitals, doctors and clinics will be seeing an increase in revenues … benefitting quite significantly, which led to the discussion that there is more financial assessment to be done,” he said, referring to the state and federal reimbursements as they pertain to assessing the success of AB 918/Imperial Valley Healthcare District.

Signs for a roundtable on the state of healthcare in Imperial County hosted by Assembly member Eduardo Garcia (to the left of Ghaly), D-Coachella, are shown on Monday morning, Nov. 27, at Imperial County airport in Imperial. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

In addition to reimbursements, Ghaly communicated to those at the meeting information on local loans, the Distressed Hospital Loan program, as well as answer questions from stakeholders, according to an agenda.

Those who received an invitation were members of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, representatives of the cities of Calexico, Imperial, Holtville, Brawley and El Centro, the chief executive officers of Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District in Brawley and El Centro Regional Medical Center, representatives of healthcare organizations like Innercare and Calexico Wellness Center, local Teamsters representatives, Imperial County District Attorney, and several other organizations.

Secretary Ghaly’s Update

Dr. Ghaly reinforced Garcia’s opinion that the county could be better with the healthcare district consolidation by creating a bigger, stronger, more unified healthcare machine, according to Garcia. In that scenario, they would be referring to consolidation under AB 918.

Before the morning meeting commenced, Garcia said, the CEO from ECRMC, Pablo Velez, and the soon-to-be CEO for PMHD, Christopher Bjornberg, sat down with Ghaly and Garcia to speak privately about opportunities and expectations that are in front of them now to begin the integration of systems necessary for the merging of hospital districts.

(AB 918 calls for the merger of PMHD and Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District in Calexico. ECRMC is a city-owned hospital and not a special district, so its inclusion in the Imperial Valley Healthcare District will be negotiated at the onset. AB 918 sees the automatic dissolution of PMHD and Heffernan no later than January 2025 and a single district rising from that.)

The two CEOs are trying to assess the situation and heard from Secretary Ghaly about what’s coming down the line from the state in regards to AB 918. “Most people recognized AB 918 needs to go into the implementation phase,” the Assembly member said.

Those invited to a roundtable on the state of healthcare in Imperial County hosted by Assembly member Eduardo Garcia (to the left of Ghaly), D-Coachella, sign in before going to an upstairs conference room on Monday morning, Nov. 27, at Imperial County airport in Imperial. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“It’s not only about financial stability but better healthcare access for the 180,000 people that live here in the county,” Garcia urged.

One of the first tasks the IVHD needs to deal with that raises concern for many, includes figuring out new contracts, licenses and certificates for facilities and staff and the potential interruption of care. “That might be one of the easiest things to work on, and there shouldn’t be a big fuss about this,” Garcia said of one of the common points brought up by concerned parties. He was referring to a common concern of Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District board members.

In regards to some of these shifts being simple, PMHD Director Linda Rubin did not agree with Garcia and some of the AB 918 discussions that took place.

“We haven’t seen any examples of how this is supposed to tangibly work, no solid example that matches all the factors we’re talking about here. And if we fail, the PMHD will be dissolved and it’ll be too late,” Rubin stated on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Following the Letter of the (AB 918) Law

The Nov. 16 meeting of the Imperial Local Agency Formation Commission showed that the strong divisions between PMHD and everyone else over AB 918 are entrenched. That LAFCO meeting was supposed to decide whether PMHD’s application to continue efforts to expand to a Valley-wide district on its own could continue or whether the LAFCO board would kill the process. Instead, the decision was continued until March 20 and the commissioners urged PMHD, ECRMC, Heffernan and Garcia go back to the table to hammer out their concerns before that meeting.

No such meeting had been scheduled as of Nov. 22, with Garcia stating in part: “We would look forward to a future meeting with LAFCO leadership to get a better understanding of what exactly they requested …”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Garcia doubled down on the opinion he has expressed all along regarding the LAFCO path to expansion, and indicated Ghaly agrees.

“Secretary Ghaly made it very loud and clear that the law is the law, and we’re going to implement it. And this idea that you have another option that LAFCO is undertaking doesn’t have the legal basis,” he said. “The law that was signed by the Governor, and the $56 million (Distressed Hospital Loan program) that were sent to the region to help stabilize the financial situation of the hospitals was done intentionally to move us in the direction of making sure this consolidation of hospitals takes place.”

“We almost went as far as making it a condition of you receiving this money, this merger,” Garcia said Secretary Ghaly stated in the meeting, talking to the roundtable participants about the Distressed Hospital Loan.

Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, in the Capitol in Sacramento. | PHOTO COURTESY OF EDUARDO GARCIA’S OFFICE

In a week’s time, the initial board of directors for the Imperial Valley Healthcare District will be appointed, by Dec 6. To those still unclear on the new roles, Garcia said, “We’re more than willing and able to follow up in another meeting outlining roles and responsibilities of the new IVHD.”

Imperial Mayor Katie Burnworth spoke to the Calexico Chronicle while still at the airport following the roundtable. “We just need to get on the same page. Everybody agrees on one healthcare district. Leave those feelings on how we got there aside and move forward. Let’s put our political opinions and egos aside, and I know it’s a tough pill to swallow, but it’s about what’s for the best for the community.”

“I think there was constructive dialogue. Some questions that were lingering were addressed from the Secretary,” Holtville Mayor Pro Tem Murray Anderson said. “Reading the room, overall it felt like there was some progress made.”

Too Soon to Discuss Taxes

Garcia said it was reiterated in the roundtable meeting that the fear-mongering regarding a tax to cover the costs of the merger set forth by AB 918 was the wrong conversation to be having at this time.

“There are still unknowns as far as money coming to the region. There’s no need for a tax discussion to even be happening until there’s a better handling of the financial outlook. This new policy will increase reimbursements in areas like ours … by integrating some of the things the CEOs talked about.”

A local business owner who attended the roundtable asked not to use his name. He did not express the same positive outlook the Assembly member did. “They’re up there only giving half a story because they don’t want to get into it. How are you going to say you want us to get into (a discussion) if you don’t allow us to talk? Nothing is being really resolved. It’s a pity.

“The financial part of it is what’s really going to hurt the community, and they’re not letting the people know … Be honest and bring it forward to the people. They’re keeping it to themselves. It seems they’ve already made up their mind. It seems like a show.”

On the topic of a likely tax, Garcia said, “We’re a year or so away from talking about the taxes. The sooner the consolidation happens the sooner we see cost savings, and the sooner you see stabilization of the finances of hospitals, and focus on quality of care and greater access to care. Meanwhile, they’re just trying to keep the doors open.”

Gov. Newsom’s Secretary of Health and Human Services Agency for California, Dr. Mark Ghaly (right, rear), speaks during a roundtable on the state of healthcare in Imperial County hosted by Assembly member Eduardo Garcia (to the left of Ghaly), D-Coachella, on Monday morning, Nov. 27, at Imperial County airport in Imperial. | PHOTO COURTESY OF EDUARDO GARCIA’S OFFICE

Finding Funding Where Two Merge as One

According to the roundtable handout, voting on a funding source mechanism could be on the ballot as soon as March 2024, or on the November 2024 ballot, to which Garcia may have been referring. PMHD’s Rubin expanded on this issue: “In the meantime, what are we going to pay for all this with? We should have established funding before these other details.

“Nobody has seen the Kaufman Hall financial feasibility study conducted by LAFCO, yet we’re expected to agree with these things (said of AB 918) in the meantime,” Rubin said. “I called around to try and see this report, but nobody wants to work honestly.”

AB 918 was a necessary measure in the Assembly member’s perspective to provide immediate relief to the struggling hospitals. The Distressed Hospital Loan program provided more money to the county’s facilities than anywhere else in the state at $28 million each. “Even though (ECRMC and PMHD) both tell us they’re doing much better than the other, they’re both struggling, it’s no debate. We’re not playing the economic oppression Olympics,” Garcia said of the Valley’s two hospitals.

“We are being told we have to come together in order to make sure we don’t end up with no healthcare options, and that’s the reality of a hospital closing. Once a hospital closes it’s really hard to get that hospital open,” Garcia remarked, referencing Heffernan’s Calexico Hospital that closed 20 years ago and never reopened.

The conversations upstairs lasted longer than the intended meeting time for many representatives. The floor was open for concerned representatives and ideas were shared with the two CEOs present. Better healthcare, and more financially stable facilities were the overall theme, even if not all parties were 100 percent satisfied with the outcome.

“The Northend residents were really concerned that 70 years of history are being erased, and it was enforced that the identity of PMH and its leadership is to be commended and not to be erased, but rather to work together, to have one healthcare district for all,” Assembly member Garcia said.

Concerned parties like PMHD still have unresolved issues that need to be worked out, and hope to find a resolution with ECRMC for the good of Imperial Valley’s healthcare. “Some questions were answered, but not a lot,” Rubin admitted.