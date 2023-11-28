Fatality Mars Otherwise Relatively Safe Holiday in Sand Dunes 

GLAMIS — A 69-year-old Arizona man appears to have been the lone fatality in a busy Thanksgiving weekend in which an estimated 117,000 people visited the Imperial Sand Dune Recreation Area, north and south dunes combined, according to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.

On the fatality, Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a report of a deceased individual at 3:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 off “Sand Highway and Osbourne,” presumably Highway 78 and Osborne Park Road that extends out into the dunes between Glamis and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Cahuilla Ranger Station.

Initial reports to deputies were the wreck serious enough the axel on the “quad” had busted in half, according to Sheriff’s Office logs.

At 3:38 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, the man who died, a resident of La Mirage, Arizona, was driving a 2018 Can-Am Maverick in the open desert of the dunes with his passenger, Martha Duran, a 65-year-old, also from La Mirage. The driver encountered a sudden drop in elevation in the terrain causing the Can-Am to overturn, where the man sustained his fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Highway Patrol reported.

Duran sustained minor injuries and was transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley by ambulance. Both occupants were wearing their helmets and safety restraints at the time of the crash, and impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Over the holiday weekend, which the Sheriff’s Office considers Thursday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 26, numerous traffic enforcement stops for safety and equipment violations were conducted, with several traffic citations being issued, Imperial County sheriff’s Lt. Clint Erro said. He noted, however, that no arrests were made.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management rangers can be seen on the ground as a helicopter lands in the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area during the long Thanksgiving Day weekend from Thursday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 26. | PHOTO COURTESY OF NEIL HAMADA, ASSISTANT FIELD MANAGER, BLM EL CENTRO FIELD OFFICE

Erro said a number of other law enforcement personnel were out in the desert as well, including BLM rangers and United States Border Patrol. BLM’s staffing numbers for the weekend were not available by deadline, but the agency put out a call for rangers from all areas of the United States to come work the temporary detail.

For the Sheriff’s Office, Erro said that each day of the four-day detail there are 10 to 15 deputies assigned. That would be between 40 to 60 deputies, but that’s not accounting for duplicates.

“During this past Thanksgiving holiday weekend at the Imperial County Sand Dunes, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office had our Off-Highway Vehicle Enforcement Safety Team (OHVEST) out on patrol,” Erro said. “As part of the OHVEST unit, we primarily use 4×4 pickup trucks, sandrails — Cam-Ams and Rzr side-by-sides that have been outfitted to meet our specific needs of conducting patrol and enforcement in these off-highway areas.

“Overall it was a successful weekend with the exception of the unfortunate fatality. The primary goal and mission during these types of weekends is to ensure the safety of the visitors,” Erro said.