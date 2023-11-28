Man Pistol Whipped, Robbed of $40 at E.C. Motel

EL CENTRO — What was reported as a disturbance and a shots fired call, ended with police searching for a suspect who pistol whipped and robbed another man of $40 in cash at an Adams Avenue motel on Monday afternoon, Nov. 27.

A guest at the Class Inn & Suites Motel at 850 W. Adams Ave. reported to what appears to be motel management that a fight or some sort was going on in a nearby room and that a gunshot was heard, according to El Centro Police Department activity logs. This was sometime around 6 p.m.

It appears that before police knew what was going on, officers had the victim of the attack come out of his room with his hands raised, according to the logs. As officers entered the room and made sure no one was inside, El Centro medics were called to the scene to treat the victim of the robbery for a laceration on his head, according to police.

The laceration occurred during the pistol whipping, and the gunshot occurred when a weapon was fired into the ceiling, according to the logs. A 9mm casing was found in the room.

It appears the suspect knocked on the victim’s door, the victim let him in, and the crime ensued, police say. There is no mention of whether the victim and the suspect knew each other. When the suspect left the room, he fled through the alley behind the motel heading east, logs state.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or white male adult, of average build, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, black and white Nike shoes, with a black backpack in one description and a white backpack in a second description. He was riding a black bicycle with a small basket on the back, according to police.