CALEXICO — With an announcement pending on the validity of more than 10,000 signatures to recall Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña and City Council member Gilberto Manzanarez, some $80,000 has been moved from the Essential Workers Relief Program to pay the county for validations costs.

After $450,000 remained of the $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds set aside for Essential Workers Relief Program earlier this year, paying the costs of the Imperial County Election Department fell into eligible uses, according to City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren during a special meeting of the Calexico City Council on Nov. 22.

The council unanimously approved the expense, but for some — of course — it was a bitter pill.

“I’ve seen tremendous wastes of money in my three years here in the city of Calexico, but nowhere to this extent. I’m just very happy this is happening in a quarter where we’re successful and have a half-a-million-dollar surplus,” Ureña said.

RELATED STORY: Effort to Recall Calexico Council Members Hangs in the Count

“But it’s very sad to see even a portion of a half a million, whether it’s 20 percent or even half of a portion of the half a million, go to a process like this,” the mayor added.

The Calexico Recall 2023 Committee turned in some 5,120 signatures calling for the ouster of Mayor Ureña and 5,077 signatures for the removal of council member Manzanarez on Nov. 17.

Even though more than 5,000 signatures were collected for each of the two council members by the recall committee, 4,196 verified registered Calexico voters must be among those raw numbers — for each council member — in order for the recall effort to move forward.

The county registrar of voters has said the signatures must be verified by Dec. 6 to qualify for the March primary. If so, the ballot question would ask whether Ureña and Manzanarez should be recalled from office.

An announcement on the verification of signatures was expected well ahead of Dec. 6.

Orozco Proposed Parking Changes

During the discussion on temporarily removing the Rockwood Promenade, a sidebar on parking-related issues and the added revenue it could bring to Calexico was introduced by interim Police Chief Armando Orozco at the urging of the city manager.

With the restoration of vehicular traffic on Rockwood Avenue between First and Second streets came the need to reinstall 26 parking meters, and that brought up Orozco’s plan to replace or retrofit the meters throughout the city, which would enable rates to be raised for parking and for more modern forms of payment to be used.

Orozco said Calexico’s meters haven’t been updated in 20 years. They are now set to charge 25 cents a half hour and 50 cents an hour, compared to San Diego, which charges $5 for two hours. He is proposing raising the rates by 50 cents an hour.

Parking revenues from meters are $200,000 to $250,000. His change would nearly double that to $500,000, he said.

Historically the meter revenue has gone to helping pay for the traffic controllers who help deal with the logjams that occur on the southbound commute to Mexicali. “It’s a quality of life issue, too,” Orozco said.

The chief also wants to bring in a third-party contractor parking company, such as ACE that runs many pay parking lots in San Diego, to come and turn a couple of the parking lots in downtown Calexico into pay lots, where the city would get a percentage and the lot would be protected.

No timeframe was put on any of these ideas.