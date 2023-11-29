Recall of Calexico City Council Members to Move Forward

CALEXICO — The recall movement against Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña and City Council member Gilberto Manzanarez moves onto a more critical phase with the validation of the necessary number of signatures to qualify for the March 5, 2024, Primary Election ballot.

Imperial County Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale announced that the verification had been completed on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in a press release.

A movement that started almost seven months ago when Calexico resident Rebecca Lemon served Ureña and Manzanarez with intention to recall notices at a May 3 council meeting, now moves to the ballot box.

Mayor Raul Ureña

“We are enormously thankful to everyone for this win. Our recall was driven by love for our community. We saw an amazing unity of the community, coming together for common ground and the best interests of Calexico. No doubt we as a community have learned so much about ourselves and our city’s needs,” said Maritza Hurtado, former Calexico mayor, City Council member and small business owner, who spearheaded the Calexico Recall 2023 Committee.

“My family, the recall team and our sponsors are so thankful to everyone for a historical moment to be proud of. We move forward and ask that we all stay engaged for the next stage in this recall process for March 5, 2024,” Hurtado said on Wednesday evening.

City Council member Gilberto Manzanarez

On Nov. 16, right under the 3 p.m. deadline, the Calexico Recall 2023 Committee handed over more than 10,200 signatures it had collected on recall petitions since July 20. Some 5,105 signatures had been collected for Manzanarez and 5,157 had been collected for Ureña.

For the recall to qualify, the committee had to collect valid signatures from at least 20 percent of the registered voters in Calexico, in accordance with the Elections Code. As of a Feb. 10 registration report, the committee needed to collect 4,196 signatures for each council member based on 20,982 registered voters.

For the recall of Manzanarez, the recall committee gathered 4,243 qualified signatures, with 862 unqualified. For the recall of Ureña, the recall committee collected 4,288 signatures, with 869 not valid.

Registrar Dale said the city of Calexico must next deliberate on a resolution to consolidate these recall elections with the upcoming March 5, 2024 Primary Election. This discussion is scheduled for the next regular council meeting on Dec. 6.

With the recall question on the ballot, the city of Calexico must also hold a companion election to seat Ureña and Manzanarez’s replacement, if they are recalled, according to Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren. Any filing dates associated with that candidacy were not available.

Mayor Ureña declined to comment on the validation of the signatures when contacted by the Calexico Chronicle, only saying that he would be making a statement in the next couple of days. He did post a short statement seemingly related to the validation shortly after it was announced:

“It is not over, it is only the beginning.”

Employees of the Office of the Imperial County Office of Registrar of Voters are finalizing the validation of signatures in the recall petition of two Calexico council members on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 29. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Manzanarez, on the other hand, wasn’t shy about sharing his thoughts on the recall efforts with this publication.

“I hope the citizens of Calexico see the fraud and ill intentions from the organizers behind the recall, made up of previous Calexico politicians. This attempt to oust the two youngest and newest members of council by piling up the very problems they contributed to is a disgrace to Calexico and nothing more than a political power grab,” Manzanarez told the Chronicle.

“I wish they’d been this upset when a sitting council member appointed their family to council, or when they drove drunk and crashed into citizens’ homes multiple times, or even when another was arrested for taking bribes. But no, they seem to be more upset that two young people are in council,” he added.

He posted similar statements to his council member’s Instagram account, but circled back a little while later and made a point of saying how much the recall election would cost the citizens of Calexico.

“This is all costing the city well over 100k coming out of general funds. We can’t use ARPA funds for this,” Manzanarez wrote.

Just last week, during a special meeting of the council, some $80,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds originally earmarked for the Essential Workers Relief Program was moved over to another line item to pay the cost of validating the signatures for the recall.