Diahna Garcia-Ruiz Seeks District 2 Seat on County Board

HEBER — Longtime public servant Diahna Garcia-Ruiz of Heber will seek the District 2 seat on the Imperial County Board of Supervisors in the March 5 primary, her election committee announced in a press release late Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Born in El Centro, Garcia-Ruiz has been a lifelong resident of Heber, where she and husband, Luis, raised two children together. Her son, Kaine, and daughter, Bethamee, are proud to support their mother as they have been involved with her community advocacy throughout their young lives, according to the press release.

Garcia-Ruiz has been a strong community supporter for more than 28 years, having been instrumental in getting the township of Heber much needed sidewalks, better schools, parks and other necessities for a better quality of life, the release states.

She has been employed by the United States Postal Service since 1993, becoming a US Postmaster in 1999, in the town of Ocotillo. She has since served as US Postmaster for Seeley and later Heber, where she is currently stationed. It has been working in these often-overlooked communities that prompted Garcia-Ruiz to become a community activist, according to the press release.

Garcia-Ruiz has not only helped the needy in her own community, but she is often helping those in need throughout Imperial County. She knows the value of a good educational system, having been a school board member for more than 27 years.

She is currently serving on the Central Union High School District Board of Trustees, and has for the last seven years. Garcia-Ruiz is also well versed in water issues, having also served on the Heber Public Utility District Board of Directors. With the solar, lithium, and water issues on the Valley’s horizon, Garcia-Ruiz knows her experience will make her an asset to the Imperial Valley.

Garcia-Ruiz was the recipient of the 2022 Stone of Hope Award given to her by the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee and recipient of 2023’s Las Primeras Award by MANA of Imperial Valley. She is a Delegate Assembly Member for the California School Board Association, a vice president of the IV Democratic Committee, president of Proyecto Heber and secretary for Brown Bag Coalition.

She gives to her community and stands for equality and justice for the underserved and overlooked, according to the press release.

Garcia-Ruiz knows that Imperial County is on the cusp of unprecedented growth and knows that she can be a leader for all communities in Imperial County, the release states, who will always fight for an equitable distribution of power, and resources for all people in every community in the county.

“Diahna’s main goal will be to ensure that all communities of the Imperial County share resources fairly and inclusively. All people and all communities. Her belief is that each member of the Board of Supervisors should be responsible for the Imperial County as a whole. We are one county. She may be the representative of Heber, parts of El Centro and Ocotillo, but the entire Imperial County will always have her full attention. All communities! All employees! All employees must be assured that they are appreciated and respected. Treating employees with dignity and respect must be at the top of everyone’s list. All the time,” the committee to elect Garcia-Ruiz states in the press release.