Calexico Gateway Center Kicks Off With A ‘Tilt Up’

CALEXICO — Principles behind the Calexico Gateway Center had a “tilt-up” event on Thursday, Nov. 30 to commemorate the first walls being erected on a project set to become a major hub for business in the area that is expected to bring new jobs and economic growth to the community, organizers said.

The Gateway Center is in the newest area to be developed in the Gateway of the Americas business area about seven miles east of Calexico near the Calexico East Port of Entry.

“I’m very appreciative of what he’s doing, the IRE team and Mr. (Mike) Vogt, and it’s going to be great economic development for Imperial Valley and Imperial County. I’m just thankful that it’s all happening,” said John Pierre Menvielle, landowner. “I personally want to say that I’m glad that Mr. Vogt is going to do what he’s doing here on his project.”

Project site landowner John Pierre Menvielle (from right), IRE Development President Mike Vogt, and Wally Leimgruber take a photo together at the “tilt-up” event for the Calexico Gateway Center near the Calexico East Port of Entry on Nov. 30. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

The “tilt up” in the Calexico Gateway Center’s “tilt-up” event on its first building involved large prefabricated concrete panels being lifted into place by cranes and fastened to a slab by construction crews.

The Gateway Center will be a multi-tenant industrial park that is being put together by IRE Development of Chula Vista. IRE Development is led by Mike Vogt, company president, who has built a number of large-scale commercial developments in Otay Mesa, Eastlake and Calexico.

“When John Pierre approached me about buying this land, it was maybe five years ago. I told him, “no John, I don’t build on raw land.” Well, here we are today, and I guess we do. I have him to thank for that,” Vogt said.

IRE Development President Mike Vogt speaks during the “tilt-up” event for the Calexico Gateway Center near the Calexico East Port of Entry on Nov. 30. Vogt helped build the nearby Gateway of the Americas project 25 years ago and now he’s back. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

About 25 years ago IRE Development started its relationship with Calexico by building part of the Gateway of the Americas development.

“We have done well with those buildings, and we have noticed that there is so much more demand. We are very excited to be here today to start what will eventually be 1.1 million square feet of space and $220 million invested in the local economy. We are really excited about that; we think the timing is right,” said Vogt, who added that 18,000 new jobs would be created when the development is built out.

“There is a lot of activity in Mexicali right now and as we know, nearshoring is coming back. It has for a few years and in order to accommodate that, we are very bullish on building out here in Calexico,” he said.

(Nearshoring is a business strategy that involves companies shifting their manufacturing and production operations closer to their main markets, allowing them to reduce transportation costs and deliver their products faster to customers.)

The Gateway Center is located between Highway 98 to the north and Maggio Road to the south. Menvielle Road is on the west side and Highway 7 to the east with Gateway Road splitting through the industrial park and all roads will have access to either Highway 7 or Highway 98.

“I’m really glad to see the panels start to go up for the buildings. This has been a long time coming. There are probably tens of thousands of different man hours of all the different people involved. We are standing on farm ground right now and the last crop that’s being planted is a building, and it will grow and that’s going to be the next thing that sustains our local economy. This will provide jobs,” said John Gay, Imperial County director of Public Works. “I really like to see these kinds of projects. We need more positive projects like this to come forward, this is the success we need to continue.”

An artist’s rendering shows what a finished Calexico Gateway Center will look like. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“I’ve served as chairman of the Gateway Advisory to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, first appointed in 2017. I’ve been working with all the development here at the Gateway since it actually began, as Mike said, back in 1999-2000,” Wally Leimgruber said. “I am very encouraged because this is an economic engine that Imperial County needs. It is going to create industry and other businesses that will locate within Imperial County. We are well equipped with the available property, the available water to expand industry and this type of industrial growth in Imperial County and look forward to working with all of the developers here at the Gateway to the Americas.”

Some of the property highlights are that this facility will have air-conditioner temperature-controlled warehouses with industrial warehouse fans where the maximum temperature inside should be below 85 degrees even during the hottest weather. It will accommodate tenants with buildings in size ranging from 71,000 square feet to 200,000 square feet with fire sprinklers. Solar energy systems and six to eight covered parking stalls per suite are among the other features.

The project will consist of two phases. The first phase is being built on the south side of Gateway Road and consists of four buildings with a square footage of 364,264 square feet. Building 1 would probably be the largest building in Imperial County, according to Vogt, with 209,745 square feet of space. Phase 1 is scheduled to be completed in August 2024.

Guests of IRE Development’s “tilt-up” event to celebrate the Calexico Gateway Center wait in a lengthy line for lunch on Thursday, Nov. 30. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

The second phase, which will be built on the north side of Gateway Road, will consist of seven buildings topping out at 793,200 square feet of commercial space. No date was given for completion of Phase 2.

“I’m feeling very optimistic about how well received the project will be by the companies that will occupy the building, because that’s what it’s all about. You build the project, and you hope they will come. This is our sixth business park, all the others leased up and they were all spec, so why shouldn’t this? We’ve learned from our other projects. These are so sophisticated, they are cool technology, they are solar-powered, and they have trailer parking for all the tenants. We have all the bells and whistles,” Vogt said.

“A travel center is buying one of the lots in the subdivision, a hotel is buying one of the lots in the subdivision, and a convenience/gas station on one of the corners,” he added. “So slowly you’ll start getting a lot more commercial activity out here. Hospitality, restaurants, and fuel. These buildings will be complete in August 2024.”