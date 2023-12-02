2024 Stone of Hope Nominees Celebrate Legacy, Inspire Hope

IMPERIAL COUNTY — In the spirit of unity, progress, and enduring hope, the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Committee recently announced its nominees for its annual 2024 Stone of Hope Awards.

This award, inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, recognizes individuals who embody the principles and philosophies of the great leader and symbol of the Civil Rights movement.

This year’s event awards luncheon scheduled for Jan. 27 promises to be a landmark occasion, especially with the keynote address delivered by Jessica M. Jewell, the first Latina woman to become executive director for the California Rural Legal Assistance.

Ahead of next month’s event, the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Committee presents the 2024 nominees for the Stone of Hope Award, a group of individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to Dr. King’s vision and are passionate advocates for their communities:

2024 Stone of Hope Award nominees. | PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. COMMEMORATIVE COMMITTEE

Each of these nominees represents the best of our diverse community, contributing in unique ways to promote unity, understanding, and social justice, according to the MLK Jr. Commemorative Committee. Their advocacy and dedication to their communities embody the spirit of Dr. King’s enduring legacy, the committee stated.

Join the committee in recognizing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and in recognition of these inspiring community advocates who continue to shine a light and keep the dream alive. The event will be at noon on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the La Resaca Event Center, 143 S. 6th St., El Centro.