CALEXICO — Several hundred men and women, bundled up for the pre-dawn chill, made a line that snaked around the One Stop Employment Service Center on Third Street in Calexico for a hot meal to say, “thank you.”

From 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, a hearty breakfast of tamales, beans, sweet bread and coffee was served to about 2,500 workers before they had to get to their early-morning duties of attending to the fields. The gathering served as a reminder of the essential role farmworkers play in sustaining not only the local community but also the nation’s food supply.

A volunteer with the 44th annual Farmworkers Appreciation Breakfast in Calexico serves up a couple of tamales in the food line on Friday morning, Dec. 1. Around 2,500 farmworkers were expected to be fed before their day in the fields. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“I’ve been coming to this event for about 35 years. It pretty much hasn’t changed too much. The food is good, and the atmosphere is inviting for me and my coworkers,” said Jose Luis Hernandez, an irrigator for about 35 years.

The 44th annual Farmworkers Appreciation Breakfast was hosted and organized by the Employment Development Department as part of a long-standing tradition to honor the contributions of Imperial Valley’s agricultural workers.

“This is one of the biggest events for Calexico. … and we want to celebrate all these hard-working individuals that toil in the fields. They give us food that we put on our tables, and they deserve this and much, much more,” said Elvira Anaya, chair of the Farm Worker Services Coalition of Imperial County and the director of Center for Employment Training. “We have a lot of agencies that are here to give them just that the recognition that they need.”

Some of those agencies that helped put the breakfast together were the Farm Worker Services Coalition of Imperial County, CET and the Mexican consulate in Calexico, to name a few.

Elvira Anaya (right), chair of the Farm Worker Services Coalition of Imperial County and the director of Center for Employment Training, speaks to those attending the 44th annual Farmworkers Appreciation Breakfast in Calexico on Friday, Dec. 1, while Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren stands nearby. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“It is important for us at EDD that we acknowledge the farmworkers. We appreciate the opportunity to celebrate them and demonstrate our appreciation with this breakfast,” said Javier Romero, deputy director of the Employment Development Department Workforce Services branch. “I’m so proud of my office here, really being part of the community. Something all our offices aspire to be is part of the community, and what greater demonstration than this.

Forty-four years ago, the breakfast started simple, with just coffee and pan dulce. That was done by fellow EDD coworkers pitching in, and it went on like that for a few years. In 1985, then-Calexico Mayor Arturo Rioseco got the city of Calexico committed to help out. Then the Calexico Chamber of Commerce jumped in, and local businesses followed, and the farm labor contractors started contributing, all this according to retired EDD employee Maria Dolores “Loli” Torres, one of the founders of the breakfast and a long-time Calexico resident and activist.

With various informational booths setup in the background, the farmworkers attending the annual Farmworkers Appreciation Breakfast wait in line for their meal on Friday, Dec. 1, in Calexico. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“We saw what they went through, getting up early in the morning, going out to the fields. Then you saw the hard work of how early they get up and they would come home late. You just appreciate the kind of work that they do. From a simple coffee and pan dulce, it has now grown so big. They always expect the tamales; it’s a tradition. We tried burritos one year, and it didn’t work,” Torres said.

Some 5,000 tamales were donated this year from Las Chabelas restaurant out of Brawley. The people in charge were having problems getting the tamales in the past, according to Arnold Brown of the Calexico Baja Runners, so the group uses its relationships.

“We’re a nonprofit club, the Calexico Baja Runners, and through our connections we hooked up with Las Chabelas, and they decided to help us out. Our guys go pick up the tamales and we cook all the beans. We donated the beans,” Brown said. “We, Baja Runners and Las Chabelas, have been doing this for about 10 years. It’s for the farmworkers, and most of the people here in Calexico used to be farmworkers, and so we have a lot of appreciation for these people.”

A tented area is set up so the farmworkers in attendance can sit and eat their meal at the 44th annual Farmworkers Appreciation Breakfast in Calexico on Friday, Dec. 1. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

In addition to the hot meal, a number of informational booths with important knowledge and a little swag the men and women could take with them were present throughout the parking lot area where the food was set up. Campesinos Unidos Inc. even gave out nice backpacks with the organization’s logo stitched on them.

A morning of celebration, it’s easy to forget that many of the field laborers are facing serious issues on their job sites. Gloria Flores, a farmworker from Heber, for instance. She spoke about appreciating the event, but her comments took a darker turn.

“This event is very well organized. As you can see, all my partners (are) enjoying themselves. This is my fifth year coming here, and this year it is the best that it has been organized and everything is for the well-being of the workers,” Flores said in Spanish. “I like this event for all the information that they are providing. I’ve only been working for six seasons and there is a lot of things that I didn’t know.

“Right now, I am feeling a little discriminated against because I am a woman, and I am a cutter, and the men don’t really like that. I work in the field cutting lettuce. We as women will never be able to be the same as the men because they are stronger, but what we have as women is perseverance and that is the problem I am having with my boss right now,” she said.

Older farmworkers are served their meals of tamales and beans, with sweet bread and coffee, during the 44th annual Farmworkers Appreciation Breakfast in Calexico on Friday, Dec. 1. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“He sees a woman and feels that I can’t cut the same as a man and he pressures me so that I can leave. He presses me because he doesn’t want women cutting in the field. He wants women packing the lettuce. Since I started working, I asked for cutting because the packing part of field work is a very sought after position because you tire out less and those positions are not always available,” Flores added.

To that end, there were agencies on hand giving vital information, talking to the workers about their rights and letting them know who, where and how they can bring up any workplace issues — like those of Flores’ — including the Imperial County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, the California Labor Commission and the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, to name a few.

Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, tells of his parents’ journey across the border daily to work in the fields during the 44th annual Farmworkers Appreciation Breakfast in Calexico on Friday, Dec. 1. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“We would go see them in the outreach fields and our job was to give them information as to their rights and what agencies were out there to help them. If there was sexual harassment, we would tell them what they had to do. If they didn’t get paid, we’d refer them to the labor commissioner. That was our job,” Torres said.

“We used to open the EDD office at 3 a.m. to recruit job orders that labor contractors would come and put in. Twenty to 25 thinner/weeders would be the order and then we would refer the farmworkers out to the jobs,” she said.

“I can’t help but think of my parents who used to cross that border in their early 20s to come work in the fields here, and now I look at the faces of some of these young farmworkers, men and women, and think that was my folks some time ago coming over here in the middle of the morning to go to work and plan for a better tomorrow. For me it’s a special opportunity to reflect on that,” Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, said during the breakfast event. “For us, it’s a very special occasion to be here and support the many individuals who put this event together year after year and help out a little with all the other volunteers.”