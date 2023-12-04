Gateway Gallery to Debut in Ocotillo with Opening Show in January

OCOTILLO — Gateway Gallery, a new space for art and artists, will have its grand opening next month with an event featuring nearly a dozen local and regional mixed media visual artists and musicians right off Interstate 8 in Ocotillo.

Ocotillo resident and renowned San Diego architect Mark Silva has been transforming a property into studios and a white-walled gallery space to feature local and emerging artists, according to a press release.

“The plan is to do something to benefit this community, which I love,” Silva said in the release.

The grand opening is scheduled for 2 to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at Gateway Gallery, 1173 Imperial Highway.

Featured artists at the opening event include Barley Phillips, Delilah Strukel, Fernando Mendez Corona, Helena Westra, Jean Silva, Jerrod Storm, Kevin Key, Kirk Gilliam, Melissa Stahlberg and Terri Sproul.

The group features artists spanning Mexicali, the Imperial Valley, Borrego Springs, Jacumba and San Diego working in varied mediums.

The lovingly dubbed Friendship Patio, an outdoor patio-turned-music venue, will have performances by jazz trio Rhythm Sexion; progressive rock band Fistfights with Wolves, and instrumental funk, rock, and trip-hop by Tabula Rasa, according to the press release.

Gateway Gallery will produce roughly four gallery shows a year with interspersed performances on the Friendship Patio, the release states, and it will be an evolving space with community in mind.

Drinks and snacks will be provided at the show, and admission is free. Contact Gallery Director Leah Blair at leahmelissablair@gmail.com for inquiries.