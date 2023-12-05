I don’t mind the occasional mad man. In this relative universe we owe our fellow men and women a certain degree and amount of forbearance. For, after all, who among us is truly “sane”?

Three-odd-thousand years ago, an Egyptian prince ostensibly spent 40 days wandering a blistering desert, climbed up a mountain, claimed that in its rarified heights not only did he speak with a burning bush but that said voice wrote 10 serious mandates on a pair of stone tablets. That story earned him enough gravitas that the folks who followed him into the angry desert revered him as a prophet. Consensus. So it goes.

As I wrote sometime back to which I attach this addendum, consensus has a way of making us feel that “we belong.” Yep, even within a state of collective madness. Perhaps those who do not share our view, we label not well or insane. Assume we, humans, as a species-ist tribe, bond. As a result, in the depths of our souls we feel a sense to watch out for one another, protect each other and desire that our sentient species thrive. With this premise, who is more harmful to the rest of us (i.e., madder), the well-disciplined, respected human who soars inside a cockpit eight miles up in the sky and on command pushes a button that drops a bomb that will annihilate hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of his fellow humans or that solitary human who claims he’s got an H-bomb inside him? “Can’t you hear it ticking?”

It’s an infamous rhetorical question posed by psychiatrist R.D. Laing in his classic, “The Politics of Experience,” in which he ponders the meaning of madness, mental health, consensus and the need to belong to an embracing crowd, the need not to be shunned, the willingness to compromise with the collective delusion of X tribe — for the sake of not wandering the earth alone as if branded with the mark of Cain.

These thoughts come to mind when one reads the headlines or listens to the chattering of so-called “pundits” on so-called news programs.

In this post-Hiroshima era, our betters insist on maintaining empire, a vanity-flattering delusion, but a delusion nonetheless. These betters insist on maintaining entire peoples in countries on the globe colonized and subservient, there but to serve the needs, greed and vanity of the influential and coercive lethal humans at its center. Apparently, the tribalists view this mindset as “normal.” In fact the tribalists rather than extrapolating and telling themselves, “I may be next in this colonization drive,” align with their betters, a disproportionate Stockholm syndrome that Alexander and Genghis and Hitler and their minion apologists would have envied.

These self-caging, need-to-belong-types voluntarily clasp golden-collared leashes around their necks and claim to be free … because they are told these acts of submission define them as “free.”

The colonized around the globe don’t like the collars, golden or otherwise. They desire equal treatment, yes, equality. They resent submission, they want emancipation. Of course those who desire emancipation earn the label “communist” from their indoctrinating betters. “How dare these ‘communists’ desire equality?” Next, our fellow humans may want freedom to speak truth to power, such as Assange and Chelsea and Kiriakou and Wilson and Chomsky, et al; freedom to worship idols other than the binary and the monotheistic. They’ll ask for freedom from hunger and want, worse, freedom from fear.

These “asks” may become too much for a resource and profit-hungry empire to grant. And empire responds as it has always responded, with rigged elections, funding eager-to-please-empire candidates, jailing populist (“commies” all!) candidates who truly desire the emancipation of their people; and, if push comes to shove, and the people insist on voting in their candidate, then stage a military coup or an assassination. Coercion has its uses.

History brings many lessons and examples. People who don’t wish to profit from its lessons but rather profit from their own lies, delude themselves, and label truth-tellers “revisionists” and/or “traitors.”

Once upon a time, empire’s apologists got away with a lot as they had seized centers of information and turned them into means of indoctrination. With the advent, if not explosion, of investigative reporting outlets and documents released after decades of secrecy classification, we may yet salvage what fragments of democracy remain. The clock keeps ticking. The power-and- adulation-addicted mad men of empire just don’t want to let go …

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.