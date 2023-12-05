Second Local Author Day at IV Mall on Saturday, Dec. 9

EL CENTRO — The second Local Author Day at the Mall, hosted by the Imperial Valley Mall, will bring together 19 local authors whose work is intended to interest readers of all ages and interests.

The event, scheduled for noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, will be near the mall’s food court. Throughout the day, authors will be on hand to talk about their published work, and sign and sell copies.

“When we did the first author event this past July; it was a great success, so we thought Imperial Valley readers might like another chance during the holidays to see some of the great books local authors have created,” Imperial Valley Mall General Manager Alicia Swaim said in a press release. “This event really fits in with the spirit of the holidays.”

The authors participating include:

MakingLifeHappen business owner Felicia Carter, author of the self-help book, “Relationship Goals Challenge 31 Days to a Better Relationship”

Educator and mixed media artist Annaka Penner-Smith, author of the books of poetry, “For You,” “For Me,” “For No One At All,” “Do Not Ask Me What I Am,” “The Book Of Lies,” and “The Year I Felt Everything”

Marine and retired Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent Pedro Leon Jr., author of the novels, “Siege at Rio Bend,” “Bed Bugs Coming Your Way,” “El Vaquero y El Leon, The Cowboy and the Lion” and “Bad Day Gone Fishing!”

Educator Dr. Michael Heumann, author of the novel, “The Iliad by Homer, Translated by Michael Heumann”

Educator Epifanio Torres, author of the memoir, “The Boy of the Salt Cedar Tree”and in Spanish, “El Niño del Pino Salado”

Educator Ricardo Jimenez, author of the textbooks, “Designing with Speech Processing Chips” and “The PIC Microcontroller Engineer’s Notebook 16 Practices with PIC16F886 12F683 Volume II”

Educator Jose Lopez, author of the automotive work books, “Automotive Technology, Automotive Bilingual Workbook series 1 through 4”

Counselor and educator Jim Shinn, author of the novels, “Bedtime Storeezzz” and “Faith and Loving on the Way to Heaven” and coordinated the writing of “Ocaso Sin Aurora,” the first book in Spanish written for bereaved parents

Marine and retired law enforcement officer Joe Noriega, author of the novels, “The Green Tea,” “Arizona Rangers” and “03 Why Me,” a memoir of his time in the Marines

Journalist Chris Grant, author of the novel, “Waiting ‘Round to Die”

Educator and radio program host Lourdes López Salazar, author of a book of short, real-life stories translated in both Spanish and English— “Love of God, Healing Stories Based on True events,” and a book of poetry in Spanish, “Poesia En Mi Universo, Poemas, Versos y Prosas”

Media Producer and independent film director Roy Dorantes, author of the novel, “Proof of Intelligence: A Dramatic Solo Performance on Climate Change”

Imperial County Superior Court Judge Poli Flores, author of the novel, “In the Shadow of the Sun”

Comic Book creator Dave Garcia and his wife, writer Monica Sharp, creators of the comic books, Panda Khan and Shadows of the West

Public Relations professional Bill Gay, author of the non-fiction book, “Unseen Body Blows”

San Diego State University-Imperial Valley History Professor Carlos Herrera, Ph.D., author of the non-fiction book, “Juan Bautista de Anza: The King’s Governor in New Mexico”

Professional skateboarder, actor and comic book shop owner Ruben Najera, author the children’s book, “Chaquita the Vaquita,” and comic book, “The Best Archie Comic Ever Issue 1.”

Retired Imperial Valley College educator and School Dean Brian McNeece, author of the novel, “Crossings,” and book of essays, “Slipknots, Essays for a Tangled Age.” McNeece also is the author and producer of two documentaries on the history of the Valley’s water. Additionally, McNeece edited a book on the history of Imperial Valley water by the late Kevin Kelley, “Where Water is King.”

Journalist and educator Darren Simon, author of young adult novels, “The Pirates Calling” series, “The Last Princess of Latara” series and “Tripp Unleashed.”

This second Local Author Day at the Mall was organized by Simon, who wanted to give a chance for other authors who didn’t get to participate in the first event to show their work as part of what he called a community of authors in the Valley.

“After we did the first event in July, I realized the community of authors in the Imperial Valley is larger than I first thought, so there definitely was an interest in organizing a second event,” Simon said. “And what better time to have an event than the holidays. We all hope this is something the community will enjoy.

“However, even as we organize this new event, we know there are more authors out there,” Simon added. “Our goal is to organize an annual Imperial Valley and Bi-National Book Fair and get as many authors as possible to show their work.”