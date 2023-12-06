Behavioral Health Builds ‘Bridges’ with Imperial County Homeless

EL CENTRO — It is estimated that 15 percent of the unhoused population in Imperial County suffers from some type of mental illness, and according to Behavioral Health, that number is under-reported.

What’s more, the lack of long-term housing and limited shelter availability has made helping those homeless individuals with severe mental illnesses and substance use disorders a challenge, according to Behavioral Health.

Imperial County Behavioral Health Department since September has been working with Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego on an expanded bridge housing program that focuses on the mental health, addiction and housing needs of those on the streets under $6.9 million in funding from the California Department of Healthcare Services.

Bridge housing is intended to assist the homeless in Imperial County by providing some mental health and substance use disorder services through Behavioral Health as well as housing options including rental assistance vouchers and actual housing, some through Catholic Charities. The funding was approved in 2022 under Assembly Bill 179.

Behavioral Health Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia went before the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 5 to request authorization to adopt a resolution authorizing Behavioral Health to accept the $6.9 million allocated by Department of Healthcare Services for the expansion of the bridge housing.

“Imperial County Behavioral Health was allowed to apply for $6.9 million and this was approved in September,” Plancarte-Garcia said. “We have been going through the process the state requires.

“Part of the process was doing some stakeholder outreach, working with Continuum of Care (Council), and Catholic Charities showed some interest in working with us in developing some of the housing,” she said.

A homeless individual or individuals have created an elaborate shelter in north El Centro. Imperial County Behavioral Health has developed a bridge program in which it helps work on the severe mental illness and substance use disorder issues of the chronically homeless and Catholic Charities assists with helping them get off the streets. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Some of the options Catholic Charities is proposing would allow Behavioral Health to spend 25 percent of the $6.9 million on “scattered housing,” a type of housing intended for low-income families. There would be three three-bedroom homes to house 18 individuals on a long-term basis, and it would include some supportive services by Behavioral Health and Catholic Charities with the intent to assist these individuals to acquire the skills to be more self-sufficient.

“This program is intended to go from September, when it was approved, to June 30 of 2027, and we are also asking that we approve a budget resolution for the current fiscal year in the amount of $2,325,175,” the Behavioral Health director said.

“Is there any screening for drug or alcohol when interviewing these individuals for housing? Is there any requirement that they stop,” District 5 Supervisor John Hawk asked.

“There will be screening for individuals who enter the homes, but one of the things that is very important that we understand is that through the process of recovery individuals may relapse and if there is a relapse, that would not be a reason for individuals getting kicked out of those homes,” Plancarte-Garcia said. “That is when we become the supportive agency to continue to support their recovery.”

The item passed 4-0. Supervisor Ryan Kelley was absent from the meeting.

Imperial Valley Healthcare District Appointee News

Janette Angulo, director of the Imperial County Public Health Department, introduced Public Health’s selection on behalf of the city of El Centro for the initial Imperial Valley Healthcare District Board of Trustees, which per Assembly Bill 918 must be in place by Friday Dec. 8.

“After careful review, I decided to appoint Mr. Arturo Proctor, who has an extensive work history with a background in public safety, emergency management, administration and leadership,” said Angulo, who added a total of seven people, all El Centro residents, applied.

“He has vast experience working with an array of complex issues, managing critical incidents, and leading public safety,” she said.

Arturo Proctor, the new Imperial Valley Healthcare District board trustee representing El Centro, introduces himself to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The Imperial County Public Health Department selected the trustee for the city of El Centro. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Proctor is a retired California Highway Patrol officer who was stationed in Calexico, and for the latter part of his career in El Centro. He recently ended his emergency service coordination work with the California Office of Emergency Services. He is currently a chief investigator for Vigilante Investigations Inc. of El Centro.

“I am humbled to be in this position. I want to thank Ms. Angulo for selecting me. I am not foreign to emergency management. We just underwent a very critical time in our life, especially here in the Imperial County along the border dealing with the pandemic,” Proctor said. “The legislative intent is to get this up and running to secure healthcare for everyone in this county and I am going to make sure I do my best to take care of that.”

The Imperial Board of Supervisors had additional appointments to make to the IVHD board, one board member from the community of either Ocotillo or Seeley, or a county supervisor that represents that area.

Applicants were solicited between an application period from Oct. 18 through Nov. 16 that was open through the clerk of the board, according to Assistant County Executive Officer Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter.

“We received two applications; however, those applications were ineligible. They were not residents of either community that is designated in the legislation,” Terrazas-Baxter said. “We did not recommend any of those for appointment because of their residency.”

County staff was seeking direction on how to proceed with that board appointment.

District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte would like to have himself and county staff meet with Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, so that they could discuss what the options are if nobody applies from Ocotillo or Seeley.

“It would be wise for us to get clarity and agree on how the appointment would be, whether it is Valley-wide or in that area specifically, and then act accordingly,” Plancarte said.

No action was taken other than to have a follow-up conversation with Assemblymember Garcia.

Imperial County Airport Pavement Rehabilitation

The county board awarded the Imperial County Airport Pavement Rehabilitation project to Rove Engineering Inc. of El Centro in an amount not to exceed $1,473,882.

The project is funded through the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program, an airport improvement program that provides grants to public agencies for the planning and development of public-use airports.

With those funds, the Imperial Airport will do infrastructure improvements consisting of reconstructing the existing taxiway B4/C5 pavement section and replacing pavement markings.

The item passed 4-0.

The 2023 Desert League champion and the CIF-San Diego Section Division V-AA champion Holtville High School football team accepted a resolution recognizing them for their accomplishments during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 5. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Holtville Vikings Recognized

District 5 Supervisor John Hawk presented a resolution recognizing the Holtville High School football team for winning the 2023 Desert League championship and the CIF-San Diego Section Division V-AA championship.

The Holtville Vikings team, head coach Jason Turner and his coaching staff were there to accept the honor. Each player was recognized individually and given a certificate to commemorate their achievement.