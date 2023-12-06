CALEXICO — Calexico High School Principal John Moreno, former Calexico mayor and council member, former voice of Bulldogs radio and current VSN live stream football announcer will serve as the grand marshal for the much-anticipated “A Magical Christmas” Parade, the city of Calexico announced.

Moreno’s contributions span 36 years with Calexico schools, where he has held various roles, including teacher, vice principal, athletic director and football coach. Born and raised in Calexico, Moreno is the son of Frank and Virginia Moreno, he is a graduate of Calexico High School, Imperial Valley College and San Diego State University. His ties to the community extend to the family-owned Super Shopping grocery store in downtown Calexico.

Not only has Moreno been an influential figure in education, but he has also been the beloved announcer for the Calexico Christmas Parade since 1983, captivating audiences with his charismatic presence and deep-rooted connection to the city, according to a Calexico press release.

After a three-year hiatus, the city of Calexico has revived its Christmas Parade. “A Magical Christmas” Parade is set to enchant spectators this Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at 10 a.m. in downtown Calexico.

The parade route promises a delightful journey through the heart of the city, commencing on Second Street and Mary Avenue, heading west on Second, turning north on Paulin Avenue, turning east on Fourth Street, and turning north on Heber Avenue, and culminating at Heber Avenue and Seventh Street.

This year’s parade is not just a celebration of the holiday season, it is a celebration of resilience, community spirit, and the joyous return of a cherished tradition, the city stated in the release. Residents, families and friends are invited to join in the merriment and witness John Moreno lead the procession as grand marshal.

For more information about “A Magical Christmas” Parade, contact the city of Calexico City Clerk’s Office at 760-768-2102 or rluna@calexico.ca.gov