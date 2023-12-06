Holiday Tour Celebrates Cultural Diversity, Community Unity

IMPERIAL — The Pioneers’ Museum annual Holiday Tour proved to be a celebration of cultural diversity and community, drawing in some 700 individuals who reveled in the festive ambiance and experienced a fusion of flavors and talents inspired by the cultures that founded Imperial County.

Tyler Brinkerhoff, museum archivist and event organizer, said the Holiday Tour, which was held on Saturday, Dec. 2, is an opportunity for Imperial Valley citizens to come together and celebrate the diverse cultures represented in the museum.

“What started off in downtown El Centro as a fundraiser for the museum nearly 30 years ago has grown into a holiday tradition for the whole Valley to come together and enjoy foods and performances from cultures around the world and in our own backyards,” Brinkerhoff said.

Members from the Calexico Martial Arts Academy perform their Lion Dance routine at Pioneers’ Museum’s Holiday Tour on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Imperial. | PHOTO COURTESY OF MIKE NICHOLAS AND PIONEERS’ MUSEUM

The event featured a lineup of performances including Lindsay Danesi on the pipe organ, Ed Otter’s soulful guitar strumming, the Korean Gallery Choir, and the Beautiful Barefoot Orchestra and Choir, a collaboration of local homeschool students spanning from third grade through high school.

Joining the musicians in their performances, the Calexico Martial Arts Academy Lion Dancers, and the Folklorica Dancer sponsored by the Mexican Gallery further enthralled the attendees, entwining the diverse cultures and traditions of the Imperial Valley.

“I never knew so many different kinds of people made up the Valley,” said Maria Gomez, a 16-year-old from El Centro, during the Holiday Tour.

Members of the Chinese Gallery serve chicken fried rice and egg rolls during the Holiday Tour at Pioneers’ Museum on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Imperial. | PHOTO COURTESY OF MIKE NICHOLAS AND PIONEERS’ MUSEUM

One of the performances included Japanese taiko drummers, who joined the museum from the Buddhist Temple of San Diego for the first time in nearly 30 years, said Brinkerhoff.

“The taiko drummers originally visited back when the Japanese Gallery was being constructed in the early 1990s,” Brinkerhoff said. “It was a special treat to have them return with the next generation of drummers to continue the tradition.”

To complement the performances, the Holiday Tour treated attendees to a glimpse into the culinary treasures of the different cultures which helped to found the Imperial Valley as we know it today.

Kicking off the tour was a “global” tasting event that included samples of cuisine inspired by the East Indian, Irish, French, Swiss, Greek, Portuguese, Italian, Chinese, Korean, Mexican, and Filipino communities who immigrated to the Imperial Valley at the turn of the century. Some dishes included specific winter holiday favorites, like the cookies offered by the Swiss Gallery and kale and potato soup from the Portuguese Gallery. Other foods available to sample included staples in various cuisines, including breads, cheeses, meats and wine.

Members of the IV Ramblers perform traditional Irish songs at Pioneers’ Museum’s Holiday Tour on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Imperial. | PHOTO COURTESY OF MIKE NICHOLAS AND PIONEERS’ MUSEUM

Other foods available to sample reflected the agricultural and cattle industries that have shaped our local history. Visitors to the Holtville Gallery were treated to fresh and vibrant carrots, a reminder of the region’s agricultural abundance and dedication to healthy, farm-to-table produce. The Agriculture Gallery, true to its roots, presented a comforting Vegetable Soup, highlighting the importance of agriculture in the region’s history and identity. The Cattlemen’s Gallery satisfied carnivorous cravings with succulent tri-tip sandwiches prepared with local beef.

Suzanne Rutherford, a board member of the Imperial County Historical Society, expressed her joy witnessing the remarkable turnout at the event, emphasizing the significance of the community’s engagement with the Valley’s history.

“It is great to see so many kids and families coming out and enjoying our galleries and our history of the Valley pioneers. A lot of people don’t realize if not for these groups, our valley would not look like it is today,” Rutherford said.

Marcie Landeros is lead artist for Pioneers’ Museum.