Calexico Recall Set to Go to Special Election, To Cost $125K

CALEXICO — A special meeting of the Calexico City Council that was supposed to be set for Friday morning, Dec. 8 to reconsider a previous vote to schedule the recall election of two fellow council members for the March 5 consolidated primary election has been canceled for lack of quorum.

Canceling the meeting effectively will cost the city around $125,000 in special election costs that it could have avoided had the council voted to place the recall on the consolidated ballot.

On Wednesday night, Dec. 6, after much debate and public comment, the council failed to agree to put the validated recall question of Mayor Raul Ureña and City Council member Gilberto Manzanarez on March 5 consolidated ballot by a 2-1 vote, with Mayor Pro Tem Gloria Pro Tem voting no and council members Camilo Garcia and Javier Moreno voting yes.

Ureña and Manzanarez recused themselves from discussion and left the chambers.

City staff, council members and Imperial County Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale explained to Romo that to join the consolidated election and spread the costs over other cities and the county, a resolution would need to come before 5 p.m. Friday.

Romo at one point maintained that the people “deserve a special election.”

When council member Garcia asked Dale how much it costs to stage a special election, she said the most recent election cost about $6 per voter, and based on Calexico’s numbers that would be around $125,000.

Although the vote stood, Romo, along with Garcia and Moreno, agreed to meet again on Friday morning to reconsider in an effort to save the city the cost of a special election.

Now, the city has no other options but to stage a special election. City Attorney Carlos Campos told the council at the beginning of the issue that once the signatures are validated for a recall, the city has no less than 88 days and no more than 125 days to stage an election.

This story is being updated later today.