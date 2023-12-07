GUEST COLUMN: Next Up for IVHD? Acquiring ECRMC

Let’s fast forward to what’s coming in the near months with the new Imperial Valley Healthcare District’s effort to acquire El Centro Regional Medical Center. First, we have to make two assumptions. One, the new healthcare district board will identify a funding source, and second, the voters of Imperial County have the opportunity to approve a ballot initiative which includes some type of new funding source separate from the operating revenues of the two hospitals. With those accomplished it is now time to go to the bargaining table. Who will represent ECRMC?

One would think the easy answer is the city of El Centro. However, at the May 25, 2023 Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission, the city attorney who also represents ECRMC strongly indicated that ECRMC is not owned by the city of El Centro. City Council members who are also all ECRMC Board of Trustees have repeated that statement, with some adding only the land under ECRMC belongs to the city of El Centro.

Those assertions seem to belie the history and financial reporting structure. In all the published City of El Centro audited financials, there are multiple references regarding the status of ECRMC bonds. Moreover, under an item titled “Expenses and Program Revenues – Business – Type Activities,” a chart is shown to include the following lines of business revenues: Water, Wastewater, Hospital and Other. Moreover, the California Department of Public Health identifies the city of El Centro as the Hospital License Holder and owner.

If the intent is for the city of El Centro to avoid financial liability for the $125 million-plus-interest bond debt, it is clearly stated in the bond covenants that it is not a liability for the city of El Centro. The exact wording is “El Centro Financing Authority, a public entity duly organized and existing as a joint exercise of powers authority under and by virtue of the laws of the State of California (the “Authority”) and MUFG Union Bank, N.A” Further in the bond language “None of the State of California (the “State”), the City of El Centro, California (the “City”) or the Authority shall be obligated to pay the principal of, redemption premium.” This does not exclude the City of El Centro from being the owner of the Hospital. Did the attorney misspeak or simply not understand the covenants and the Board of Trustees are following her lead? If the city does not own the hospital then can they legally negotiate for acquisition? I believe this is a case of “you broke it, you bought it.” Until proven otherwise in a court of law, I believe the city of El Centro owns ECRMC.

Preston Hollow, the holder of the $125 million-plus-interest bond debt, would be a likely representative in the negotiation especially since the bond debt is now in default and additional default interest payments are now due. This ownership may not be 100 percent now that the bond debt is in default. It is unlikely that Preston Hollow will have the best interest of a united integrated healthcare system for the Imperial Valley.

We expect that UC San Diego Healthcare Network will have a seat at the table as well due to its affiliation and management agreement with ECRMC. UCSD has the management contract for the day-to-day operations which has recently been extended another six months, and has two seats on the ECRMC Board of Trustees. UCSD is certainly an interested party with the management contract and hospital operations. Shouldn’t UCSD share in the responsibility of ECRMC’s financial condition? While UCSD has some recent experience in acquisition, i.e., Alvarado Parkway Hospital and Tri-City Hospital, these hospitals were in better financial condition than ECRMC. Based on ECRMC/UCSD’S poor financial performance over the last several years, even UCSD may not be able to bring a solution to the table.

The initial board will need a big table to accommodate the three responsible parties who may have divergence interests.

Once again, these questions and many other unanswered questions must be addressed and in a timely manner. They certainly were not addressed in the rush to push Assembly Bill 918 to the governor’s desk.

John Grass is a resident of Brawley and a retired deputy director of Imperial County Behavioral Health.