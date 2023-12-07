Imperial, Sen. Padilla Celebrate ‘Partnership’ with $3M Check

IMPERIAL — Significant cracks, bumps, potholes and uneven surfaces on Seventh, 10th and 14th streets will be the primary focus of the “Imperial Corridor Safety Improvement Project” and $3 million in state funding used to make those improvements, Imperial Mayor Katie Burnworth explained.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, state Sen. Steve Padilla, D-San Diego, presented a super-sized check in that amount to Burnworth in Imperial City Council chambers. The funding, according to Padilla’s office, is to “improve connectivity and safety between communities.”

She told the room full of local and regional legislators and Imperial city officials that plans for the “Imperial Corridor Safety Improvement Project” include the city using these funds to repair streets from long-standing damage more than 25 years old from earthquakes.

The efforts of city, regional and state governments made the celebratory moment possible for the city of Imperial. Padilla talked about legislative collaboration, saying, “We’re blessed to have the basic bones of the system that we operate in that requires collaboration, coordination, and dare I say, compromise.”

Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, who was part of that political partnership, commended Mayor Burnworth’s work with the local government and for putting in the work necessary to receive funding. “Let this be the beginning of a larger vision of improving this corridor that is the Imperial Valley,” Garcia said.

“She made it very clear what her city priorities were (when she came into office),” he said of Burnworth. “She reached out to us early on (in her term) saying, ‘We want to work closer with your office and make sure that we can effectively deliver for the people of this community,’ and she’s done exactly that.”

Imperial Mayor Katie Burnworth greets the crowd and gives a thank you speech for the approved funding from the Budget Act of 2023. Funds will go toward improving the city’s roadways in central Imperial. Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, and state Sen. Steve Padilla, D-San Diego, stood beside the mayor in support in Imperial City Council chambers on Wednesday, Dec. 6. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Budget Act of 2023

Funding for the “Imperial Corridor Safety Improvement Project” came from the Budget Act of 2023, which included money for Imperial and other projects in Sen. Padilla’s District 18 cities of Calexico and Coachella. Padilla acknowledged the struggles Imperial Valley has historically had obtained funding.

“Sometimes (we get) forgotten. We have to fight a little harder, and have a little bigger networks, and remember it does take a village, it takes many villages,” he said. “None of us does this work alone.

“This was a budget priority in my office … We understand that communities like Imperial don’t have the same capacity — the ability — to leverage to get funding that other communities have,” the senator said.

Indeed, on June 27, when the new fiscal year’s budget was approved for the state, Padilla was able to secure the city an important allocation. Before the press conference, Padilla said, “We were really excited to work with the city of Imperial, our regional partners, and have support in both houses in the Legislature.

“It’s really nice to be able to celebrate our partnership,” Padilla added.

Spending Funds with Purpose

After the check presentation, Mayor Burnworth said receiving the money answered a call: “We heard our constituents loud and clear, and that’s why we advocated for this funding.”

Southern California Gas Co. recently made a preventative effort to help the tragic roadway situation by placing what is known as a “slurry seal” on some of the central Imperial roads. With these recent developments, the written improvement plan may change, Burnworth said, “but those three streets are still our main priority.”

“One of them leads right to Ben Hulse Elementary School,” she said, “and you have to have safe driving and walkable places … We have a bunch of senior apartments that are right in that corridor.”

Overall the focus of the awarded $3 million is to improve the experience for citizens living in Imperial. With this funding, the city will be able to improve the streets in central Imperial and keep alive “the heart of the city.”

Imperial City Council members, including James Tucker (from left), Robert Amparano, Stacy Mendoza, and Ida Obeso-Martinez smiled with Mayor Katie Burnworth, Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, and state Sen. Steve Padilla, D-San Diego, at a check presentation for $3 million for the “Imperial Corridor Safety Improvement Project” in Imperial City Council chambers on Wednesday, Dec. 6. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Legislative Support and Cooperation

City council members from nearby jurisdictions as well as other local elected officials attended the press conference to support the city of Imperial.

Imperial City Manager Dennis Morita welcomed Sen. Padilla and was proud to receive the state’s support. “I think our friends in D.C. could learn something from the cooperation between the Assembly and the Senate. Things can happen in a positive way,” Morita said.

After the check presentation, in a private moment, Morita said, “Besides the money, which is great, the relationships will be around long after that money is spent.”

The Mayor Burnworth echoed Morita’s gratitude for the support of both the senator’s office and the Assembly member’s office for their efforts to make this funding come through. “The combined effort for this project has brought immense hope and promise to the community ensuring their voices are heard nearly 600 miles away from Sacramento,” she said gratefully to Padilla.

“I look forward to breaking ground on this project and pushing it through to the finish line,” Burnworth said.