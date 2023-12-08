Bulldog to Coyote, Calexico Athlete to Play NAIA College Baseball

CALEXICO — Wearing the purple and gold of the Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes amid a backdrop of Bulldog garnet and white, Calexico High senior Davian Ramirez signed a letter of intent to continue playing baseball in the Sunflower State.

Seventeen-year-old Davian’s signing ceremony to the Salina, Kansas, university took place in Calexico High School’s Varner Gym in front of family, friends and school administrators on Thursday morning, Dec. 7.

“I want to thank everybody that came. It has been a long journey, and I would like to thank everyone for helping me through all the obstacles I have encountered, because without all of you, I don’t know where I would be at right now,” Davian said during the ceremony. “I also would like to thank my dad; he has always helped me through my problems when I was at Southwest (High School in El Centro). My mom, she has always pushed me to be better, to be a better player and my family has always supported me through my baseball games.

“Once again, I would like to thank all of you,” he said.

Calexico High School senior Davian Ramirez signs his letter of intent to play baseball at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kansas on Thursday morning, Dec. 7. He will go from being a Bulldog in garnet and white to a Coyote in purple and gold. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Davian will be suiting up for the Coyotes and competing in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. Recruited as a second baseman by the Kansas school, he will be playing an array of infield positions as he finishes his senior season at Calexico High.

Davian played his first three years at Southwest. But according to his father, he was ready to come back to his hometown of Calexico for his senior year.

“I couldn’t be any prouder of him. It has been a long journey with a lot of sweat and tears. It seems like we have fulfilled our ultimate goal of getting him to college, and this is just the beginning. It was a hard process because we are a pretty close family, and it seems like it will be a hard transition, but we will work around it. I’m sure there will be plenty of daily phone calls,” said Davian’s father, Daniel Ramirez.

Calexico High School senior Davian Ramirez (center) takes a photo with his mother, Veronica Ramirez, and his father, Daniel Ramirez, shortly after Davian signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kansas on Thursday morning, Dec. 7. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“I am happy for him. He has accomplished a lot during his journey. It’s really exciting that he gets to leave to college and play at the next level. I’m proud of him for achieving his goal of what he wanted to do. I am proud of him, but I am sad as a mom because he is leaving far away,” said his mother, Veronica Ramirez, as she fought back tears. “I am really very proud of him.”

The journey was something that they really talked about. From Davian’s father coaching him in Little League to waiting in long lines to come back home from playing ball in Mexicali, to many hours of practice and playing ball in high school. Much time and money were sacrificed, but the time spent together made it worth it, they said.

“I just want to say thank you to the Ramirez family for being here. I think that Davian is taking a big step. The important thing is that he will be getting an education and playing baseball and doing something that he loves. I am proud to say that Davian will be representing Calexico very well in becoming a Coyote,” Calexico High Principal John Moreno said at the ceremony.

“It is an amazing accomplishment for you and your family. Calexico is very proud of you and hopefully you can represent your family and us at the next level and also get your degree in whatever field of your choosing,” said Jesus Gonzalez, athletic director at Calexico High. “We will be supporting you in anything you need. Congratulations on your amazing journey.”

“I want to thank everyone. As you can see, he was a transfer student and his heart always wanted to come here, because once a Bulldog always a Bulldog, and this has always been our home. For years he has wanted to come, but we finally gave in and no doubt about it, it was the best decision we ever made because since day one it has felt like home,” father Daniel Ramirez said. “We are all from Calexico blood and I appreciate what you guys do.”

“I feel good. It’s a new step to take in my life and I am ready for it. It’s awesome and I am very happy,” Davian said. “I am ready for the new experience. But I am sure I will miss home.”