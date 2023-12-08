Imperial County Addresses Youth Opioid Use Through Grant

EL CENTRO — Imperial County Behavioral Health Services continues to address increases in opioid use disorders throughout Imperial County through a $500,000 Youth Opioid Response grant it received earlier this year, according to a ICBHS press release.

Called YOR-3, the grant is the third of its kind that ICBHS has received to address increases in youths and adults ages 12-24 who are being diagnosed with and treated for opioid and/or stimulant use disorder. Imperial County saw a 16 percent increase in opioid-related deaths from 2019 to 2021, a time frame that also saw increased treatment for opioid use.

“With this year’s grant, we are focusing on direct outreach to the public in general,” said Ana Contreras, Behavioral Health manager for ICBHS’ Adolescent Substance Use Disorder Treatment Services. “This includes information dissemination, going to venues like health fairs and back-to-school nights, and reaching out to the homeless, or unhoused, to help connect them to proper services.”

As part of that outreach, ICBHS Substance Use Disorder staff will fill bags with toiletries, resources, and personal hygiene products to distribute to the community. Staff also has taken its messaging to parents at local high schools, outlining the severity of the opioid crisis but offering hope through programs offered by ICBHS and its partnering agencies. Staff members also have made informative presentations to local service clubs and other community organizations.

The use of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids continues to increase at a quick pace throughout California, and Imperial County is no exception. Prescriptions for Buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder, increased by 123 percent from 2019 to 2021, according to statistics released on the Imperial County Dashboard, California Department of Public Health, 2022.

ICBHS has played a key role in addressing the opioid crisis in Imperial County. It provides Substance Use Disorder services at 11 schools throughout Imperial County in addition to its treatment program services and Substance Use Disorder clinics in Calexico and El Centro.

ICBHS was notified in mid-April that it had been approved for the grant project, which ends in May 2024. Funding directly targets youths and young adults between ages 12 and 24 years old, a demographic that has seen significant increases in opioid use disorders.

The YOR California grant project focuses on improving and expanding access to opioid use disorder and other Substance Use Disorder services that include prevention, treatment, interventions, medication-assisted treatment, and recovery to youth, young adults, and their families. The funding comes from the California Department of Health Care services administered by the California Institute of Behavioral Health Solutions in partnership with Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. It is part of the State Opioid Response III service grant funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, known as SAMHSA. Its aim is to address the opioid crisis sweeping the nation by increasing access to medication assisted treatment, reducing unmet treatment needs and reducing opioid overdose related deaths.

Treatment often includes medication-assisted treatment but also involves other treatment, recovery and outreach services, all available at Behavioral Health Services. Among the targeted population are those with a foster care or juvenile justice history and youths and young adults living in communities with high overdose rates.

For further information, assistance with mental health and/or substance use disorder services, or crisis management, please call 442-265-1525.