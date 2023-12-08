Imperial County Juvenile Justice Leaders Honored in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Outstanding California probation leaders — including Imperial County’s own Maribel Carvajal — were recognized for their community contributions with awards from the Chief Probation Officers of California.

Awardees were celebrated at an event in Sacramento on Thursday, Dec. 7 for their work and dedication to transforming adults and youths seeking healthy, productive lives outside the justice system, according to a Chief Probation Officers of California press release.

“Today, we are honoring our officers and staff who go above and beyond, committing themselves to the safety of our communities,” said Lassen County Chief Probation Officer Jennifer Branning, president of CPOC. “Their work and devotion to ensuring the rehabilitation and success of justice-involved individuals are among the many reasons why they are being recognized today. We are very grateful for the time and close care they give to ensuring our state’s well-being and safety.”

Deputy Imperial County Probation Officer III Maribel Carvajal (center) holds her award for South Region’s Regional Employee of the Year from the Chief Probation Officers of California. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CPOC

This year, Maria Hernandez was recognized as the Judicial Officer of the Year for her role in presiding over the many criminal justice system reforms sought by the state of California and Orange County. Judge Hernandez spent nine years with the juvenile court and recently launched a Young Adult Court, which addresses the unique needs of emerging adults charged with felonies in the criminal justice system.

Additionally, each year, the five CPOC regions throughout California submit their selection for Regional Employee of the Year. This is where Imperial County’s Carvajal was included. The CPOC Awards Committee then chooses one probation employee with the most significant contributions that year. This year’s statewide CPOC Employee of the Year and North Region Employee of the Year is Deputy Probation Officer Scott Quade from the Sierra County Probation Department.

“Today, we celebrate Officer Scott Quade’s well-deserved recognition,” Sierra County Chief Probation Officer Chuck Henson said. “Officer Quade’s passion for helping the veterans in this community is remarkable and inspiring. He has done some amazing work involving mental health services for veterans as well as those who have become justice-involved, providing resources for their rehabilitation. Investments like these made by probation not only help people rehabilitate and get out of the justice system, it helps create safer communities for us all.”

Imperial County’s Carvajal is the South Region’s Regional Employee of the Year, representing the Imperial County Probation Department. Deputy probation officer III, she is the lead probation officer for the department’s Secure Track Program.

Carvajal has played a vital role in reaching critical milestones throughout the Secure Track Program’s existence, and she remains committed to the advancement of the program by introducing creative ideas to further program development.

Additionally, Officer Carvajal established a multitude of service offerings for the Secure Track youths, including mental health services, substance use disorder services, educational services, pet therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, parenting classes, mentoring services, anger replacement treatment, religious offerings, cultural offerings, independent living skills, recreational programming, and art programming.

Officer Carvajal has collaborated with Imperial Valley College to ensure all Secure Track youths meet educational goals. Most recently, she was responsible for allowing one of her youths to attend in-person classes at IVC. Officer Carvajal has established multiple relationships with community partners to enable Secure Track youths to gain work experience.

Officer Carvajal’s accomplishments and accolades speak volumes. If you talk with any of her Secure Track youths, they will undoubtedly mention her unwavering efforts to provide them with opportunities for their development, her advocacy efforts, and how much she enjoys celebrating their accomplishments.

The Chief Probation Officers of California is an association of all 58 counties with a shared identity as law enforcement leaders. CPOC is committed to a research-based approach to public safety that promotes positive behavior change. Their leadership guides policy and practice in prevention, community-based corrections, secure detention for youths, and direct human services. CPOC’s goal is to prevent crime and delinquency, reduce recidivism, restore victims, and promote healthy families and communities.

For more information about CPOC, please go to www.cpoc.org