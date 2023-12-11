‘A Magical’ Celebration Returns to Calexico

“A Magicial Christmas” Parade | KIMBER DIAL VIDEO

CALEXICO — Calexico resident Cynthia Diaz was just across the street from the announcer’s table on Fourth Street, ready to enjoy the return of the city of Calexico’s annual Christmas parade and enjoying the cool December weather.

The group she was with — Aurelia Diaz, Julietta Hernandez and their friendly beagle pup, Dante, who was donning a festive Christmas headband — came out to support Cynthia’s niece, a cheerleader on one of the numerous floats, she explained.

Aurelia Diaz (from left), Cynthia Diaz and Julietta Hernandez, with their festive pup, Dante, all sat as a family ready to enjoy “A Magical Christmas” Parade in downtown Calexico on Saturday morning, Dec. 9. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“We’ve lived here for 17 years and this is our first time coming, so we’re really excited to be here,” Cynthia said.

Calexico was transformed into a winter wonderland for the 57th annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 9. The parade route ran through the heart of historic Calexico, running up Second Street, down Fourth Street, and finishing in front of the City Hall on Heber Avenue.

This year, with public demand, Calexico brought back the parade for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the town gathered happily to enjoy the festivities again after a much-too-long break. Mayor Raul Ureña said after the day’s fun, “It’s been great today. We had over 80 floats (85 entries total) and lots of participants. We had a good start to bringing the Calexico Christmas parade back.”

Christmas Float Festivities

This year’s theme, “A Magical Christmas,” was interpreted in many ways by float participants. The efforts of the assorted schools, sports clubs, bands, churches and other local organizations that participated were evident as they drove down the Calexico streets.

The Calexico High School float was a blinding beauty with its stunning glittery silver creation, packed with students gathered around a Ferris wheel ride and featuring a live music performance. The school’s efforts won the Bulldogs second place in the float competition for the day.

Calexico Baja Boxing joined the Christmas parade route with a float, and several of its members were seen in the streets sparring with partners along the way in downtown Calexico on Saturday morning, Dec. 9. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Another stunning float was the third-place winner, the city of El Centro Community Service Department, in “The Gingerbread Snow Express” creation, featuring a gingerbread house and candy all about.

Holiday movies were an inspiration for many participants in the parade. The first place float winner, Cesar Chavez Middle School’s “Wonka Magical Christmas” float, was a sweet treat for everyone’s eyes. The elaborate float included Willy Wonka and a host of Oompa Loompas surrounded by chocolate bars and candy canes.

Jefferson Elementary School waved to the crowds from its Christmas Disney-themed float. Assorted princesses like Ariel and Jasmine were on board with a Santa Mickey Mouse and students dressed in Santa hats and their own Disney dress up.

“The Polar Express” movie had an interpretation by Calexico Unified School District that included staff walking in their pajamas and holding teddy bears in front of their school bus wrapped and decorated like the fantastical train heading to the North Pole. Several Grinch’s were seen on floats, working their way up Santa’s “nice list” with their efforts dancing and waving to the crowds along the way.

The William Moreno Junior High School Marching Band performs during the 57th annual Calexico Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 9 in downtown. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Post Parade Breakdown

Parade Grand Marshal John Moreno and City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren handed out participation certificates to all floats as they passed the stage area on the corner of Heffernan Avenue and Fourth Street. Guests lined up along city-placed bleachers in the streets to celebrate the holiday season in their hometown.

Blanca Morales, Business Improvement District commissioner, was one of the several announcers along the parade route. Standing in front of the Border Motel, between floats, she said, “It’s a great event to bring back. We’re under a lot of turmoil in the Calexico government right now, but this is a positive thing happening in town, so I’m just happy to be here and volunteer.”

First-place competition float winner at Saturday’s Calexico Christmas parade featured “A Wonka Magical Christmas” by Cesar Chavez Middle School. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

El Centro resident Edgar Lara and his family have made their way around the Valley for three parades so far this winter season. They were seated along Fourth Street enjoying the winter celebration. “We’re here to see our God daughter,” Lara shared, who was on the first-place winning float of the day.

Luisa Fuller, Rockwood Elementary principal, joined her students between Christmas presents on the school’s float. “We’re having a wonderful time. We’re so glad to have the Calexico parade back!” she shouted over the festive Christmas music.

Many musical talents were displayed in the parade, with musical performances on floats, including Grupo Especial, Calexico High School and assorted church floats. Musical talent wasn’t the only kind on display, however. Boxing moves were practiced from Baja Boxing Club kids, who were seen stinging like bees and floating like butterflies all the way to City Hall. Further talent was displayed from the dancing dragons of the Calexico Martial Arts Academy.

Competition Results at Rockwood Plaza

Grand Marshal Moreno and City Manager Colio handed out the float awards and Mayor Ureña and Recreation Manager Norma Gerardo handed out the drumline float and competition trophies after the parade at the Christmas Festival at Rockwood Plaza Park, where a merry celebration was taking place. Citizens gathered in the park waiting for the final event of the day, the drumline competition, while taking advantage of the numerous food vendors set up around the park including several Mexican food vendors, Baja Shaved Ice, raspados, drink stations, and assorted information booths.

Middle school students eager to perform their final display of talents for the day, gathered on the concrete stage one school after the other for the drumline competition. This much-awaited junior high division was the steepest competition of the day among the performances, with four schools having a battle of drumline talents in the plaza.

The Calexico High School Drumline showed off its footwork in the Drumline Competition that followed the Calexico Christmas parade on Saturday morning, Dec 9. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Judges conferred and voted the following winners for the day:

Middle School Drill Team Competition

2nd Place: Enrique Camarena Middle School

1st Place: Jefferson Elementary

High School Drill Team Competition

2nd Place: Calexico High School Cheer

1st Place: Calexico High School

Marching Band Middle School Competition

3rd Place: Enrique Camarena Junior High School

2nd place: Middle School Lic. Jose F. Guajardo (Mexicali)

1st place: William Moreno Junior High

Drumline Middle School Competition

3rd Place: Cesar Chavez Middle School

2nd Place: Mexicali Middle School

1st place: William Moreno Junior High School

Calexico High School proudly walked away with the first-place trophy in the uncontested High School Marching Band category.

Enrique Camarena Junior High School’s float recreated Tim Burton’s “Nightmare Before Christmas” for the Calexico Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 9. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Calexico Recreation Department Manager Norma Gerardo (left) and Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña (right), Calexico High School Cheer and Band took home trophies for their drill team efforts at the 17th annual Calexico Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 9. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

(CORRECTION: Some information erroneously reported and edited as been corrected in this version.)