CA Chief Justice to Attend New Courthouse Event

EL CENTRO — California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, the daughter of Mexican immigrants who was born and raised in the Imperial Valley and a graduate of Imperial High School, will join judges and staff from the Superior Court of Imperial County at the dedication of the El Centro Criminal Courthouse.

Officially open for business Jan. 2, the facility at 650 Wake Ave. is the first new courthouse in California to open in more than two years; the last new courthouse was in Sonora and completed in August 2021, according to a California courts press release.

California Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Patricia Guerrero | ROB ANDREW PHOTO

The dedication ceremony is Monday, Dec. 18, outside the entrance to the new courthouse, where Chief Justice Guerrero, Presiding Judge William D. Quan, Assistant Presiding Judge Marco D. Núñez, and Shelley Curran, the Judicial Council’s Incoming Administrative Director, will also be among those in attendance. The ceremony is by invitation only and not open to the public.

The new building addresses overcrowding, security and accessibility issues at its previous facilities by consolidating criminal court services in a modern and efficient building for residents of Imperial County, according to the California courts press release. The new courthouse also provides modern spaces for jury assembly and deliberation, in-custody holding, attorney interview/witness waiting rooms, and a children’s waiting room.

The guest of honor, Chief Justice Guerrero, was sworn in to the state Supreme Court by Gov. Newsom in March 2022 surrounded by her husband, Central Union High graduate Joe Dyson, and their sons, Anthony and Christopher. She replaced Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar, a Calexico High graduate.

A former lawyer in private practice, Guerrero was also a federal prosecutor before she became a judge in San Diego County Superior Court and, in 2017, became an appellate judge in California’s Fourth District Court of Appeal.

Raised by immigrant parents from Mexico, Guerrero began working in a grocery store at the age of 16 and graduated as co-valedictorian of Imperial High in 1990. She continued working to help pay for her education while attending the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford Law School, where she earned a Juris Doctor degree. Guerrero was active in the Latino Law Students Association and helped fellow students at the recruitment and retention center, according to previous reports.

Newsom called her “a widely respected jurist with a formidable intellect and command of the law,” according to a CalMatters story. A colleague at her Fourth District confirmation hearing in 2017 recalled how she finished a brief on her way to give birth to her son, and coordinated filing the brief hours later.