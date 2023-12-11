Christmas in a Small Town ‘is Big for Imperial’

Christmas in a Small Town | DELFINO MATUS VIDEO

IMPERIAL — Sitting on Santa’s sleigh while he was on a break, Bella and Noah Valenzuela were there to take pictures with Jolly St. Nick. While the toddlers looked as if they were about to take the sleigh out for a solo test drive, Mom was just feet away to make sure everyone was safe.

“We have been coming to this event for about five years now. It is a family-oriented event, and it is nice to be able to spend my time with my little ones and actually enjoy the event with them,” their mother, Marisol, said of the city of Imperial’s Signature Event Series anchor party, Christmas in a Small Town.

Bella and Noah Valenzuela of Imperial sit in Santa’s sleigh waiting for him to come back to take photos during the city of Imperial’s 35th annual Christmas in a Small Town on Saturday morning, Dec. 9. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Following the the city’s Parade of Lights on Friday night, Dec. 8, the 35th annual Christmas in a Small Town on Saturday morning, Dec. 9, in downtown Imperial was the place to be to enjoy live music, food, vendors, children’s activities, Santa Claus, and the main attraction, the toboggan snow hill.

“We really enjoy it, we come every year. … We really love the toboggan sledding and all the activities they have for kids, and it’s a nice community event,” said Killian Mancera, who stood in line for the train ride along with her daughters, Clementine and Seraphina.

As Christmas in a Small Town got underway midmorning, people walked around having refreshments, checking out what vendors had to sell or getting some information on anything from insurance or who to vote for in the next election. It all continued into the mid afternoon.

“We are excited for our Christmas in a Small Town event. We are excited to be bringing it back as a morning event this year. Our hours did change. I know traditionally it was a morning event, so we are happy to bring back that tradition as well as bring back our toboggan snow hill,” said Victoria Topete, city of Imperial recreation coordinator. “We know that’s always a big hit. Our toboggan snow hill is a huge hit with the kids in the community and they love it.

Crowds begin to fill Imperial Avenue on Saturday morning, Dec. 9 for the city of Imperial’s 35th annual Christmas in a Small Town. The event underwent a time change back to the morning from the evening this year. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“We love being able to bring out the snow hill. We know that not everyone has the privilege of ever getting to see snow in their lifetime, so getting to bring that out for everybody to enjoy, especially the kids so they can ride down, it’s pretty awesome,” Topete said.

The city had such a huge influx of vendors wanting to take part in the event this year. More than 150 vendors applied, so the spaces were sold out very early, according to the city.

“It is awesome; a good family event to come out and bring your kids and hang out. We have been coming out for 19 years,” said Adrian Jimenez, who was with his wife, Gloria, and their two kids, Julian and Lucas.

Jetza Lee (from right) of Imperial and her daughters, Ashley and Mia, enjoy the Imperial Christmas in a Small Town event together on Saturday, Dec. 9. Jetza said she’s been attending for some 30 years. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Topete said everybody enjoys coming out and enjoying the classics, like having Julian pies, taking photos with Santa and live entertainment. Getting some Christ shopping done early is a big deal, too, she said. “It is a really big staple for our community and we just love getting to celebrate together,” Topete said.

“As a family, it is our first time walking through. We have known about it for years and this year we are just exposing our family to it. Something different, new traditions. That is what it is about,” Josh Patton of Calexico said. “I know Christmas in a Small Town is big for Imperial, but when you get the community involved, and the whole Valley involved, it is an awesome experience. So, it is good for everyone.”

A young boy takes the toboggan snow hill by himself on Saturday morning, Dec. 9 during the city of Imperial’s 35th annual Christmas in a Small Town. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Families enjoyed the games, face painting and eating kettle corn, while other families enjoyed the free train ride in Sun Community Federal Credit Union’s parking lot.

Two sisters and their mother were out to enjoy what Christmas in a Small Town had to offer.

“It is fun, and the weather is great today. It is a nice event that we have been coming to for years, since we were little,” said Imperial native Ashley Lee with sister, Mia, at her side.

“I’ve been coming for 30 years,” chimed in their mom, Jetza Lee. “The snow was our favorite part, but we didn’t ride on it (the toboggan).”