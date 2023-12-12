Calipatria, Niland Fighting Golden State Water Co. Hike

CALIPATRIA — For a number of years now, residents of Calipatria and Niland — many of whom are on the lower end of the socioeconomic scale — have let their lawns and trees wither and brown for lack of water.

Under the lash of the Golden State Water Co., the only private utility in Imperial County, costs and increases have become such for the families of these little towns that money is better spent on other essentials than the excess water needed to keep a lawn lush in the Valley’s extended summers.

Now, a series of steep water price increases has been proposed for the not-too-distant future by Golden State Water Co. and is being opposed by residents of Calipatria and Niland, where the average residential monthly bill would go up to $94.23 by 2027, a 33.65 percent increase. That would affect about 1,200 customers.

An application was filed with the California Public Utilities Commission by Golden State in August to request the increase for the company’s Region 3 service area over a three-year period to begin in January 2025.

Golden State’s Region 3 encompasses a vast number of communities in Southern California, including portions of the Imperial (just Calipatria and Niland), San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange counties. Calipatria and Niland has a median household income of $31,000 and $17,400, respectively, compared to a more affluent community like Yorba Linda, which has a median household income of $126,000, which is more typical of Region 3.

“Unfortunately, we are bulked in with the bigger urban cities in GSWC’s Region 3 that have higher average household incomes and higher costs of raw water. It has become a matter of social injustice due to the inequities and circumstances of our socio-economically underserved, high poverty and high unemployment Northend communities,” Calipatria Mayor Maria Nava Froelich said on Monday, Dec. 11. Nava Froelich will no longer be mayor after Tuesday night, Dec. 12, when the Calipatria City Council has its normal reorganization.

“Proposed rates continue to support our long term commitment of providing our customers with high-quality water and reliable service, avoiding the costly and sometimes dangerous effects of deferring maintenance or delaying the replacement of aging infrastructure,” said Paul Rowley, senior vice president of Regulated Water Utility, Golden State Water Co.

“The rates proposed for 2025-2027 will provide customers with long term value investing over $15 million and proactive capital investments and maintenance of local water infrastructure,” Rowley said.

Golden State Water Co. has been the Northend’s water distributor for years and is now proposing an increase that could raise rates by more than 33 percent by 2027. | KATHERINE RAMOS FILE PHOTO

There was a significant change in 2010 when Golden State Water went from a flat rate to a metered rate and a tiered system was established based on water usage.

Then in March 2012, the Public Utility Commission conducted a public hearing in Calipatria in which many Calipatria and Niland residents voiced strong opposition to a three-year rate increase of 27 percent. The commission approved the rate increases and has continued to approve increases each time.

“At the Nov. 16, 2023, meeting of the CPUC held in El Centro, California, I spoke as a GSWC ratepayer, and as the mayor of the city of Calipatria. I submitted in writing disapproval and opposition to the proposed three-year rate increase that will affect Calipatria and Niland. Notably, these two service areas have complained for many years that the for profit GSWC has yearly raised rates far beyond what other providers charge,” Nava Froelich wrote.

“I respectfully requested the CPUC to allow us to regain control and ownership of the Calipatria water treatment facility either by eminent domain or by means of a complete buyout. If funding would become available, a purchase of the water treatment facility would be a serious consideration and beneficial to our residents from Calipatria and Niland,” she said.

There was a request directly to the commission to consider hosting two public hearings after normal working hours in Calipatria and Niland in hopes the hearings would benefit the general public to further review the impacts and mobilize. It would also help elected officials to analyze the need for improvement and/or the potential to change the existing water treatment and delivery system, according to Nava Froelich.

The rate increases being proposed by Golden State Water far exceed the amount charged by any other provider of residential water services in Imperial County, according to Nava Froelich. These exorbitant rates are in communities that suffer from high poverty and unemployment rates, as well as other economic, environmental and health burdens, and the constant rate increases put additional burdens and challenges on the residents of these communities, she said.

District 4 Imperial County Supervisor Ryan Kelley and Calipatria Mayor Pro Tem Sylvia R. Chavez and were thanked for speaking against the rate increases during the Public Utilities Commission meeting and a warm thank you also went to Eric Reyes, president of Los Amigos de la Communidad, for spearheading the peaceful protest with a group of residents and local nonprofit organizations from Calipatria and Niland.

Any residents in the areas of Calipatria and Niland who will be affected by the increase are encouraged to submit a letter of opposition or a comment letter to the CPUC to this address:

CPUC Public Advisor’s Office

505 Van Ness Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94102

Email: public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov

Please reference GSWC’s GRC Application No. 23-08-0XX