Big Dreams Come True at Holtville Council Meeting

HOLTVILLE — With City Council chambers awash in Holtville Viking green and gold, a man who will tell anyone who asks that his blood runs the same colors was elected mayor of his childhood hometown on Monday night, Dec. 11.

“I was that kid at the Carrot Festival who just loved to be there, in the parade, too,” said Murray Anderson, after being unanimously selected as mayor by his fellow council members during ceremonial reorganization proceedings.

In a sincere speech, Anderson thanked his wife, Candy, his daughter, Orian, council members, city employees and the citizens of Holtville for their support, and he expressed his love and pride for the city; he was honored to represent his hometown.

“Today’s another great day because this is a kid from Holtville that’s now the mayor,” Anderson said to the Holtville High School football players and students assembled in chambers for an earlier presentation honoring the team’s CIF Division V-AA football championship.

The Holtville City Council meeting is in action with new Mayor Murray Anderson (third from right) conducting business on Monday, Dec. 11, in City Hall chambers. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

City Council member John Munger was elected as Mayor Pro Tem. In a brief speech, he said, “Thank you all, I appreciate you.

“Anything that I do is with the thought of what is best for the community” and “the city means a lot to all of us,” Munger added.

Mayor Anderson discussed briefly his main objectives for the coming year as mayor, with his primary focus on making progress with the development of the new public safety building slated for Sixth and Pine Avenue. “We are on our way with that new building and will keep working on finding funding sources to make it come to fruition,” the new mayor said to the community.

He urged any citizens with concerns or questions to please reach out to him. “If we all work together, we can work wonders in this town,” he said.

The office of Congressman Raul Ruiz, D-25, was represented by Senior Field Representative Tomas Oliva, who presented a certificate of congressional recognition to the outgoing Mayor Ginger Ward. “We just want to say thank you for your year as mayor to the city of Holtville,” Oliva said.

District Representative for state Sen. Steve Padilla, D-18, Lorena Miramontes congratulated Ward as well, “in recognition of exemplary work,” according to the framed certificate awarded her.

The Holtville Vikings celebrate after defeating Army-Navy Academy of Carlsbad, 27-21, in the CIF-San Diego Section Division V-AA championship game at Escondido High on Saturday, Nov. 18. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

CIF Champion Vikings Honored

Monday’s meeting started as a green and gold celebration as students packed into City Hall for the City Council meeting. The Holtville High football team and coaching staff were all present for a special recognition for their 9-2 season and first CIF championship win in a decade.

The students were honored for their hard work on the official record as then-Mayor Pro Tem Murray Anderson, an avid sports fan and writer himself, on behalf of the city made a proclamation honoring the 2023 Holtville Viking football team, as they “brought a sense of pride and accomplishment to our fair city of Holtville through the great achievements and indomitable spirit” for their CIF Division V-AA championship.

“We congratulate you and proclaim the month of December in 2023 ‘Holtville Viking Month,’” Anderson said.

“We recognize the time, dedication and Viking spirit displayed by the team and student athletes,” he added.

Members of the Holtville High School football team leave the Holtville City Council meeting after receiving special recognition for their CIF Division V-AA championship win for the 2023 season on Monday, Dec. 11. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Representative for Sen. Padilla, Miramontes, also presented the football team with certificates of recognition. “As a parent of an athlete myself, I know how hard it is to achieve your goals,” she said.

Jason Turner, Holtville’s head football coach, thanked the City Council and said, “We had a good year. This team plays with a lot of heart.

“For a small town like Holtville, that’s what we instill in our kids — never giving up,” he said proudly.

“We also have a bunch of people dreaming big,” Turner said to the crowd, speaking of the work ethic displayed on the field all season. “It’s very rare that you get kids like this together.”