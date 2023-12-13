Once upon a time, long ago in a phenomenological land of fantasy, in the main derived from reading one state Board of Education-approved textbook too many, I used to believe that a fascist, much less a totalitarian, takeover of our glorious republic, our historic representative democracy, “could never happen here” — to borrow a phrase from author Sinclair Lewis.

I would laugh along with my classmates at the thought that a would-be Hitler or a Stalin-type could do much damage in these United States. Such a power-crazed individual would have to contend with the massive powers of the Legislature, the House and the Senate, and the near-sacrosanct United States Supreme Court. Think about that, you totalitarian bully, if you even dare dream of seizing power against such formidable rivals!

You see, the Founders believed they had provided sufficient political stumbling blocks to thwart any would-be dictator. Heck, they read and understood history and its lessons. Men of the world, they also understood the insidious seductive force that power exercises over the minds of men. History book after history book.

They understood how power drove Alexander the Great to tears of frustration and rage when he had traversed India, reached its seashores and realized no more lands could be conquered. Haply for Alexander, fate intervened and ended his grief and his life. Something he ate or drank killed him. So much for “living and dying by the sword.”

The Founders understood the corrupted minds of absolute power-wielding Egyptian pharaohs, Greek tyrants, of Roman emperors, of Popes, even, of Italian princes, of French Kings and other potentates as far back as Sumer and Babylon. The itch for power seemingly has no limits.

A person can eat only so much, drink only so much, bedeck themselves with only so much. They get their fill. But power, an intangible virus, invades the mind, the ego, and once inside this bottomless vessel, no amount of power can fill or satisfy its corrupted possessor. It only wants … more.

Lord Acton, a writer much quoted lately, wrote succinctly, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Actually, the quote gets yanked from a letter he wrote:

“I cannot accept your canon that we are to judge Pope and King unlike other men, with a favourable presumption that they did no wrong. If there is any presumption it is the other way, against the holders of power, increasing as the power increases. Historic responsibility has to make up for the want of legal responsibility. Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority, still more when you superadd the tendency or the certainty of corruption by authority. There is no worse heresy than that the office sanctifies the holder of it.”

That’s a powerful piece of prose. A person cannot and should not be able to hide behind their position and should answer for their crimes. Period.

For once in possession of such power, including over life and death, these men believed themselves … gods.

But I disgress. The Founders took the absolute, unified powers — law-giver, judge and executioner — formerly bestowed upon Pharaohs, emperors, kings and popes. Then, as an anti-despot inoculation, in the Constitution, parceled power out among three branches of government: the legislative, the executive and the judiciary, all in theory jealous of each other’s power and therefore, in theory, unwilling to cede it to the other two conflicting, adversarial branches.

This worldview, courtesy of the abovementioned books and the Constitution, blissfully carried me through junior high, high school and college. I honestly believed that a dictatorship under such a cleverly structured government was impossible. Till it wasn’t …

Along with Jefferson, who detested and feared corporations, the Founders did not conceive that corporations, creatures of the state, would gain personhood as a matter of law, gain not just equality under the law but corrupting power and even more corrupting influence, not only over their workers but over legislators, governors, presidents and, tragically, judges.

Thus, the three powers of government stood as bulwarks against any enemy of a people who would attempt to destroy democracy, to impose inequality and privilege.

But as I glance about I ask myself, “What happened?” Did Citizens United really happen? Did the Supreme Court really legalize and legitimize political bribes by allowing these to hide behind the innocuous phrase “campaign contributions”? Can corporations and dark monies really buy legislators? Can they really buy Supreme Court justices? Headlines today contain the answer.

The door to totalitarianism is opening wide, as well as to tin-horn dictators, courtesy of corporate bribe-meisters, pimped-out legislators and pimp justices.

My classmates and I no longer laugh.