More Private Talks on Healthcare As IVHD Waits to Meet

IMPERIAL — Assembly member Eduardo Garcia was in the Imperial Valley on Wednesday morning, Dec. 13, reportedly hosting another closed-door healthcare roundtable at his office in the Imperial County airport in Imperial.

In attendance were a few of the new Imperial Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors appointees and board presidents and CEOs of El Centro Regional Medical Center, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District.

Since the Garcia-authored Assembly Bill 918 was signed into law on Oct. 8 by Gov. Newsom, the Imperial Valley has been working to pull the pieces together, which is to see through the successful implementation of a single healthcare district — the Imperial Valley Healthcare District.

Garcia introduced the bill in February in what he said was an effort to save the struggling healthcare districts in the Valley. ECRMC was saddled with tens of millions of dollars in bond debt, and Pioneers was expected to deal with some of the same in years to come in paying the cost of retrofitting its facilities to meet California’s stringent seismic standards.

The goal of AB 918 is to keep healthcare options available for citizens in the Valley by combining resources, reducing redundancies and increasing efficiency, thereby lowering costs and realizing millions of dollars in savings, according to the bill and past reports.

In the meantime, as the Imperial Valley Healthcare District finds its sea legs, ECRMC and Pioneers each took $28 million from the state’s Distressed Hospital Loan Program this year, which Assembly member Garcia was heavily involved in, to help keep both facilities strong moving forward. The financial stability of a singular district is the continued goal for the new Imperial Valley Health District Board of Directors as it moves forward with official meetings.

Initial IVHD Board of Directors

During Wednesday’s roundtable meeting, the few IVHD board members and officials with ECRMC, Pioneers and Heffernan were reportedly to meet on the status of the two hospitals, including updates on finances and future plant improvement plans. Discussion included topics that will make the two healthcare districts continue working toward AB 918 compliance.

Last, there was apparently a discussion on the funding mechanism behind the single district: “how are we paying for it?” This is one of the many questions for the new Board of Directors to answer.

There were reportedly only three of a seven-member Imperial Valley Healthcare District board in on the roundtable Wednesday. But not all of the board members are even seated yet; the county of Imperial has extended the deadline for the representative from Seeley and Ocotillo to Jan. 11 for lack of qualified applicants.

With the passing of the initial Dec. 6 deadline for each of the seven Board of Directors, the new leadership for the Imperial Valley Healthcare District has a daunting task ahead. The dissolution of the Pioneers and Heffernan districts are mandated no later than December 2025, but that will likely happen sooner. And the board must lead negotiations with ECRMC over joining the fold, as the city hospital is not a special and thereby not under the AB 918.

The Imperial Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors we know so far include:

Calexico’s Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District seat went to Heffernan board President Rodolfo Valdez

Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District appointed Pioneers board Vice President Enola Berker

El Centro Regional Medical Center’s representative is Arturo Proctor, who was chosen by the Imperial County Public Health Department

The city of Holtville chose Laura Goodsell for its representative, who chief executive officer of CoopersWest Insurance Agency

The city of Imperial elected Mayor Katie Burnworth

The Quechan Tribe has reportedly chosen a representative but that person’s name was not known at this time. Several calls to the tribe were not returned.

In trying to fill the slot for the Seeley and Ocotillo area, the county board received just two applications, both ineligible due to lack of residency in the communities. Those living within the communities in question who are interested are encouraged to obtain a copy of the application here (www.Board.ImperialCounty.org) or pick up hard copies of the application at the Clerk of the Board’s office located at 940 W. Main St., Suite 209 in El Centro.

Completed applications must be submitted by mail or hand delivered only.

A full board will have a full slate of work ahead of it, especially in terms of what will be a tight timeline to implement the demands of AB 918. Board member Berker, who spoke to the Chronicle, knows it will be a challenge and expressed concern.

The one area where the public will need the most buy-in will be the funding mechanism, which will likely take the form of a county-wide tax referendum.

“As a county, we all need to chip in,” Berker said when asked about the funding.

She mentioned the struggle that those with a fixed income would face, and debated, “whether it’s some sort of property tax or sales tax, everyone should have some sort of buy-in.”

Of AB 918, the career medical-billing professional said, “The challenge is in the details.”

AB 918 — The Next Steps

The public will have three opportunities to meet with the Imperial Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors between now and Jan 1, 2025, according to AB 918. Look for announcements on the first one which should take place no later than March 1.

The cost savings and the financial feasibility of the Kauffman Hall Study shall both be discussed with the public in the primary meeting, which has not yet been officially announced.

By the second public meeting, the board must share recommended funding sources for the new Imperial Valley Healthcare District. This new funding source will be voted on and approved by the citizens, after the seven designated voting areas are decided and agreed upon.

The initial Board of Directors must negotiate with ECRMC for acquisition of the hospital by Nov. 5, 2024, and in the third public meeting, share news with the public on the details.

The board must give the Imperial County Local Agency Formation dates for the dissolution of both Pioneers and Heffernan. At that time, there would be an official transfer of assets, rights, and responsibilities to the new IVHD.

Until all of this is taken on by the IVHD, the clerical role is being handled by the Heffernan district, including creating agendas and setting meeting details together, among other services like “ensuring the transfer of the existing health care districts into the Imperial Valley Healthcare District with minimal interruptions to ongoing health care services,” according to the text of AB 918.

Recently Pablo Velez, CEO of ECRMC, told the Calexico Chronicle in a phone conversation: “AB 918 is a great thing happening to the community. It will bring more benefits, efficiency, and better contracts.”